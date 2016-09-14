Open mic, open hearts

For those looking to reveal their musical hidden talents or overcome their case of stage fright – the Poet Lounge is right for you.

The Poet’s Lounge is an open mic program hosted by Beach Pride Events, and has been a Cal State Long Beach tradition for five years. The night offers two hours for spoken word artists to share their work with the community, and sometimes features a local guest poet.

Organizers created the event to give students the opportunity to express themselves through poetry, spoken word, music, rap and more, in a safe and welcoming environment.

The Poet’s Lounge takes place the third Thursday of every month from 8-10 p.m. This semester, that translates to this evening, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. The event will be located at the Sunset Lounge on the Second floor of the University Student Union, near Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

Participants made a home at CSULB in 2011 and started with an inaugural crowd of 50 that has grown to the nearly 200 guests that attended last semester.

It returns regularly not only because of its increase in attendance, but also because of the positive feedback that consistently rolls in.

Admission is free, and anyone is welcome to attend or participate. Those looking to participate should sign up early because seats fill up fast. For more information about the Poet’s Lounge, call the Beach Pride Center at 562-985-2535 or email info@beachpride.com.