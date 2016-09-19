Movies at the Beach

One of the biggest struggles of college is being able to afford it; books, classes and parking permits may place a big financial burden on students. Some kinds of recreation, such as a $13 movie at the local theater, might not be an option for students.

Beach Pride Events as a way to support its students, created “Movies on the House” and the best part is that it is free.

Throughout every semester Beach Pride Events hosts six movies that were selected through a survey sent out to CSULB through BeachSync and social media. This semester’s first film screenings will be Tuesday and Thursday.

According to Program Manager Taylor Buhler-Scott, the online survey contains several movies that individuals can vote for to have their favorites projected on campus. The six movies with the majority of votes get to be showcased on campus.

These events were designed to help students relieve the stress school produces.

“It’s a chance for individuals to escape the duties of school and give their mind a break,” Buhler said. “By choosing to showcase it in our auditorium, it creates the illusion that you are [at] some off-campus cinema … leaving behind any homework or projects and just enjoy[ing] a few hours of entertainment.”

Movies are shown at the USU Beach Auditorium on the first floor of the USU. The hours for the showcase movies are 3:30, 6:00, and 8:30 p.m. but students are recommended to arrive to the auditorium 15 minutes before showtime to allow time for check in and seats availability.

The number of attendees for each movie depends on the movie they are showing. Well-known movies will gather more people. As reported by Buhler, bigger movies “such as the new Star Wars film, drew upwards of 150 people.”

The cost of the pictures are free with student ID and non-students are allowed for a low cost of $5. It is noteworthy that there is no limit on the amount of non-student people a CSULB student can bring to the movies.

If attendees feel like saving even more, they are welcome to bring their own snacks to the auditorium. Otherwise, campus has a concession stand in front of the auditorium with sodas, water, popcorn and candy to be purchased.

This week, Beach Pride Events is showing “Finding Dory.”

The sequel to the highly successful “Finding Nemo” meets up with Marlin and the crew as forgetful Dory finds herself on a mission to discover her origins and track down her parents.

“Finding Dory” will make audiences feel like a kid again for a few hours in the midst of University life. The movie promises laugh, tenderness, and a life lesson about the value of family and real friendship.