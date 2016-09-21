King Lear read-along kicks off Shakespeare Saturdays

CSULB series invites the community to enjoy the English playwright’s works.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

The words of the Bard will echo through University Art Museum’s Permanent Collection Gallery on Saturday as members of the community participate in the first Shakespeare Aloud event of the year. The event will kick off with a reading of “King Lear.”

Held once a month on Saturdays, the free event gives the opportunity for community members to experience all of Shakespeare’s works, either as readers or as part of the audience. Character names are placed at a table in the center of the room where readers can choose a chair to sit in. During intermission, readers can give their seat up for others who would like an opportunity to read out loud.

Introduced by former Carpenter Center for the Arts Executive Director Michele Roberge as part of the Arts for Life series, the first reading was held on Sept. 27, 2014. Now in its fourth season, Shakespeare Aloud still draws a crowd every month.

“Shakespeare is widely regarded as the greatest writer of the English language in history,” director of marketing Michael Field said. “It gives patrons the opportunity to read the work with other members of the community.”

Previously held in the Theater Arts department, Shakespeare Aloud moved to the Permanent Collection Gallery in September 2015. According to UAM’s Brian Trimble, the size of the gallery was the optimal space for the guest readers.

“The main advantage is there is a lot of space,” Trimble said. “It can actually be pretty loud in there.”

Field also sees the large space of the Permanent Collection Gallery as a positive for the audience.

“Part of the appeal in participating is to hear the words spoken aloud,” Field said. “The plays of Shakespeare are best experienced out loud.”

The CPAC and the museum have collaborated in the past to bring audiences together, Field said, as patrons often take the time to look at the current exhibits in the gallery after the event.

“This seemed like a perfect fit to host the reading series in a beautiful space,” he said. “We have received great feedback from the public about hosting it there.”

The event will continue until the canon of 37 works is complete. Field said the canon is expected to be completed in October 2017, but adds that it has yet to be determined if the event will be relaunched after the cycle is complete.

Doors for Shakespeare Aloud open at 10:45 a.m., with readings beginning at 11 a.m. Some copies of “King Lear” will be available at the reading but participants are encouraged to bring their own copy. Capacity for the event is limited. Reservations are suggested and can be made at the performance center’s website at www.carpentercenter.org