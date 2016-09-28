Panel discussion on N*W*C* censorship at the CPAC.

"In Context: Art, Race and Censorship" is tonight at the Carpenter Center.





The Carpenter Performing Arts Center will host a panel discussion called “In Context: Art, Race and Censorship” on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Panelists will talk in depth about community reactions following the cancellation of the controversial play “N*gger, W*tback, Ch*nk” and the consequential resignation of CPAC Executive Director Michele Roberge.

The event at the Carpenter Center will be from 7-9 p.m. and followed by an open discussion.

The forum is free and open to not only CSULB students, but to everyone interested in why the play N*W*C* was cancelled and the related issues of race, art and censorship.

N*W*C* was originally scheduled to open on Sept. 29 — now, the night of the panel. The play was cancelled due to faculty criticisms on whether the play was a worthy medium to spark conversations about race.

“Once the performance of N*W*C* was cancelled I sought to do something constructive,” College of Arts Dean Cyrus Parker-Jeannette said.

Parker-Jeannette took it upon herself to organize the event in order to answer questions many CSULB students and staff voiced following the show’s cancellation.

Moderator Khanisha Foster will lead the group of panelists, consisting of artist and award-winning writer on censorship Chris Miles, art historian and writer on censorship Catha Paquette and producer and theater critic Anthony Brynes.

“I think Thursday’s panel will be interesting because I still don’t understand,” said senior art history and marketing major Maria Montelongo. “I just want to know why they cancelled it.”

Mirroring Montelongo’s concerns, both senior liberal studies major Kaitlin Bustos and senior human development major Julia Garcia said they didn’t understand why it was canceled either.

“Since the artists’ [of N*W*C*] intention is to spur dialogue, I determined that dialogue is what was needed,” Parker-Jeannette said. “It is clear that at CSULB and in the College of Arts, we must engage with each other to have inclusive conversations to create a healthy, respectful and safe environment for all our students, staff and faculty.”

Parker-Jeannette stresses that respectful dialogue will help the university move forward together and overcome “divisive rhetoric and bombastic speech.”

Parker-Jeanette said that she was very enthusiastic about the panelists, whom “are artists and scholars of a variety of perspectives and experience, with diverse voices from their experiences.”

Other speakers serving on the panel are artist and writer on racism in arts education Jaye Williams, artist and award-winning writer Myriam Gubra and public relations and marketing coordinator of the University Art Museum at CSULB Shefali Mistry.

Parker-Jeannette said the panelists and herself look forward to hearing the perspectives of CSULB students and the public.

“I truly hope that CSULB will become a model for respectful exchange, understanding, coexistence, freedom of expression and greater understanding of the purpose of the arts within our society,” said Parker-Jeanette.

The Carpenter Center is located at 6200 E Atherton St. near Gerald R. Daniel Recital Hall and the Pyramid.