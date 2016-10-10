‘Stop the World — I Want to Get Off’ at Cal State Long Beach

Stop the world – everyone freeze as I talk through my internal monologue; this is the reality of Littlechap’s world, where in he has an audience watching his entire life, from birth to death.

Cal State Long Beach Theatre Arts Department’s University Players debuted “Stop the World — I Want to Get Off,” directed by Joanne Gordon with music written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, who wrote the 1961 book and film adaptation screenplay under the same title.

The story follows Littlechap, played by Christian Sullivan, who has the power to yell “stop the world” so he can take a minute to address the audience every time something unsatisfactory happens in his life. He is an ambitious man, born in eastern London with charisma, but no real wealth of his own. This, however, is a mere assumption – as the first several minutes of the play are silent. But, when he finally speaks, he does so with what seems to be a Cockney accent.

The majority of Littlechap’s youth is quickly skimmed through with a drawn-out scene in which he flops around on the ground representing birth and infancy, and then transitions to an alphabet song to signify his education. The song is performed by the chorus that, along with every other character, is dressed in mime makeup.

The painted faces on every character in this life story are intended to reflect the idea that life is a circus.

Though the garish circus theme and slow start left me unsure as to whether or not I would like this play, I soon began to enjoy myself. I was encapsulated by the vocal talents of both Sullivan — who previously captivated audiences with his performance of Angel in University Players’ spring production of “Rent” — and his counterpart Evie, played by Alexandra Billings.

Alexandra Billings is a CSULB performance professor currently appearing in Amazon’s Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated series “Transparent.” She plays not only Littlechap’s wife Evie, but three of his mistresses as well.

Things get moving after Littlechap’s swift and cryptic upbringing when we find him riding in the city transit in the process of persistently courting a proper Englishwoman named Evie (played by Billings). He soon finds out that not only is Evie pregnant with his child, and is also the daughter of his boss — who is portrayed only as a giant cut-out of a hat and cigar, vocalized by the live band’s bassoon player — so he marries her.

Littlechap continues to get promoted higher and higher as his wife continues to get pregnant again and again. Littlechap, however, never gets the son he so desperately wants. He soon finds himself travelling across the globe and finding solace in other women. He has affairs with Russian official Anya, German domestic Ilse and American cabaret singer Ginnie, all hilariously played by Billings — who adopts a new distinct accent for each character.

His life then proceeds through a life of public office and quickly into old age. Unfortunately for Littlechap, it takes old age and even loss to realize that the love of his wife was enough to sustain him all along.

Director Joanne Gordon says that this production provides the audience with insight into their own priorities: “Remember that life is a circus. We all know our tricks. We all want to entertain, and ultimately, we all fall flat on our faces.”

By attempting to capture an entire lifetime in a two-hour show, I found that the plot of the story didn’t leave me asking, “what’s going to happen?” And I also found that I didn’t really care. However, this play is still worth seeing for any musical fans. The characters are entertaining, the songs are fun and the performers have serious talent.

“Stop the World, I Want to Get Off” opened Oct. 7 and closes Oct. 16. Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. with additional matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and a closing performance on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. Performances take place in the Studio Theatre on the CSULB campus. Tickets are $17 for general admission and $14 for students, seniors, and military (with valid ID).