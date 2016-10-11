Halloween events in Long Beach

Plan a month of fun with this list of community events.

No one in the city of Long Beach should be bored on Halloween. There are an array of events happening during the month of October ranging from haunted houses to beer drinking festivals. If you are looking to get festive this month but don’t know where or when, check out this list of things happening in the city.

Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor

Sept. 30-Oct. 31

7 p.m. – midnight [days here]

7 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Tickets: $24-39 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

The Dark Harbor is one big haunted park, incorporating carnival rides, food and drink vendors, live entertainment and six terrifying mazes. Actors in full monster makeup are dedicated to hearing as many screams as possible. Mazes take guests in and around the Queen Mary, to experience the ship in a whole new light – or more accurately, lack thereof. Tickets and more information are available at queenmary.com

Long Beach Zombiefest

Oct. 14-16

5-10 p.m. Friday

2-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tickets: $20 for 3-day, $18 for 2-day and $13 single-day passes

400 Shoreline Village Dr., Long Beach

Zombies have been a huge part of the Halloween season. This year, the annual Zombie Walk in the Rainbow Lagoon will be a three-day “outbreak.” Zombie makeup is provided by college makeup artists for free with admission. Events throughout the weekend include side shows, music and fun activities such as laser tag and eating competitions. Zombiefest will also hold workshops for zombie makeup, acting and dancing in “Thrill of the World Zombie Flash Mob” where guest can participate in a recreation of Michael Jackson’s famous “Thriller” music video. Tickets can be purchased online at longbeachzombiefest.com.

Boat of Horrors Halloween costume boat party

Oct. 21

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets: $25 on eventbrite.com

200 Aquarium Way, Dock No. 4, Rainbow Harbor, Long Beach

The Grand Romance Riverboat will embark on a costume tour for guests 21 and over. The dress code includes nightclub attire or costumes, which are preferred, and excludes any shorts or hoodies. The cruise includes three levels of entertainment for its guests with DJs from Southern California, a hookah lounge and cash bar. Pre-sale tickets are limited, and the boat will begin boarding at 9 p.m.

Halloween Boo Cruise

Oct. 29

8-11 p.m.

Tickets: $50 on tickets.harbor-cruises.com

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2 at Rainbow Harbor Marina, Long Beach

Harbor Breeze Cruises, who usually take tourists out on whale watching adventures, will be sailing the Long Beach harbor to offer a Halloween party on the port. There will be a cash bar and free appetizers while a DJ spins guests’ favorite beats. Costumes are highly encouraged for this 21 and over crowd. The boat leaves dock at 8 p.m. and will cruise around for about three hours.

Dia de los Muertos at the MOLAA

Oct. 30-31

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

628 Alamitos Ave. Long Beach

The Museum of Latin American Art will be hosting their annual family festival to celebrate Day of the Dead. Attend their Dia de los Muertos gala, “Fotos Y Recuerdos: Celebrating the Memory and Music of Selena,” which will be full of musical tributes and art. Author Sandra Cisneros will be at the museum on the Oct. 31 for her alter exhibition,a reading and book signing.

Shoreline Village Halloween Haunt

Oct. 20-23 and 26-31

4-8 p.m.

401-435 Shoreline Village Dr, Long Beach, CA 90802

Shoreline Village will be holding a haunted house and Halloween extravaganza. The event will host magic shows, music, costume contests and face painting. The haunted house, opening at 5 p.m., will have a $5 admission charge that will go toward supporting the YMCA youth institute. For more information go to www.shorelinevillage.com

Dance of the Dead at The Federal Bar

Oct. 31

10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

102 Pine Ave. Long Beach

Anyone wearing a costume can gain free admittance before 11p.m. to a multi-level danceathon. The Dance of the Dead at the Federal Bar will house two levels of terror; the top floor will have R&B, funk, soul and disco, and the lower level will be playing hip-hop and reggae.

Bixby Knolls Community Carnival

Oct. 31

6-9 p.m.

3601 Linden Ave. Long Beach

Admission is free for this event, which will have over 14 carnival rides lining the street in Bixby Knolls. Traditional carnival food will be available at the family friendly event organized in cooperation with Grace Long Beach and King’s Church.

Long Beach Oktoberfest

Oct. 15

Noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $10 general admission $25 VIP

200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

On Oct. 15, the Shoreline Aquatic Park will hold its 2nd annual Oktoberfest, with games such as mug holding, giant Jenga, corn hole and giant beer pong. All attendees must be at least 21 years old to enjoy the gourmet German food trucks and live traditional German oom pah music bands. VIP passes include a souvenir mug, two complimentary beers and access to specialty beers. All 12 oz beers will cost $5, ranging from craft, German, hard ciders and Oktoberfest beer styles. All proceeds benefit the Long Beach Marine Institute. To find out more, visit the Oktoberfest website or call (714) 375-1132.

Krista Brooks contributed to this story.