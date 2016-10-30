11 last-minute Halloween costumes

Don’t miss out on the dress-up fun.

Illustration by Miranda Andrade-Ceja





Tired of your friends calling you a stick in the mud because you didn’t go out and buy a Halloween costume? Don’t worry, you can still make that Halloween party tonight with these last-minute, throw-together costume ideas.

Dancing girl emojis

All you need for this simple and timely costume is a headband, cardstock and black clothes. Get cozy in a pair of black shorts and a black t-shirt. You might have to make a run to the office supply store, but all you’ll need is some black cardstock to make into bunny ears and attach to the headband. Throw on a pair of black socks and you’re ready to go.

Grapes

A bunch of grapes isn’t exactly the sexiest costume, but it’s super easy and no one will ask you what you are. All you need to do is go out and pick up some purple balloons. Blow up as many purple balloons as you can attach to your clothes. A matching purple cap can really sell the outfit if you have one. This costume is also a great excuse to drink wine all night.

Raining Men

Granted, this costume isn’t even a noun, but everyone will know the reference. This costume is completed in just a few simple steps, and can be made without a run to the store if you have some string handy. First, put on your favorite rain gear. Next, print out several head shots of today’s dreamiest men like your David Beckhams, your Jamie Foxxes and Johnny Depps. Hang the faces from the edge of your umbrella and you’re ready for the storm of compliments you’re bound to get from your imaginative costume.

Risky Business

One of American pop culture’s most recognized, referenced and imitated movie scenes is Tom Cruise sliding on the hardwood floor in his socks and undies in the film “Risky Business.” This costume is the perfect example of a costume that’s probably hiding in your closet right now. You just need some shin-high, white socks and a large, white dress shirt. If you don’t have any tighty whities, or just don’t want to go out in underwear, short shorts should still get the point across. Put on your slickest pair of black shades and you’re ready to take those old records off the shelf.

Identity Thief

This is one of the simplest conceivable costumes. You may be asking yourself how does one dress up as an identity thief, but it only takes one easy step. Get some, “Hello my name is” stickers, and write any name that isn’t your own. The more names worn, the better the thief. It may take an explanation but pun-friendly crowds will get a kick out of it.

Ceiling Fan

If you really want to get punny with it, you might consider being a ceiling fan. All it takes is a Sharpie and a plain white tee. Write, “Go Ceiling!” on the front of your shirt to show your support for the top of the room. When people ask you what you are and you reply, “ceiling fan.” It may take some people a second or two to get it, but it’s a classic case of a humorous double meaning.

Cat Stevens

Have an old cat costume lying around, aka a pair of cat ears? If you want to put a fresh taste on one of the most overused last-minute costumes there is, it’s easy – become legendary musician Cat Stevens. Put on your ears and draw on your whiskers, then right on your shirt or make a sign reading “Stevens.” To really sell the outfit, a guitar will pull it all together.

Wilson

It’s easy to become a very convincing Wilson from “Home Improvement,” because no one ever sees below his nose. For this costume you’ll need a fishing hat and a little bit of arts and crafts skills. Go buy some large popsicle sticks and glue them together to create a makeshift fence, with another stick at the bottom to act as a handle. Every time you lift the fence to just below your eyes, every 90’s kid will immediately recognize their favorite faceless neighbor.

Brawny man

It doesn’t get much easier than this costume. If you happen to have a plaid red flannel then you’re already there. Roll up the sleeves and tuck it into some blue jeans to create that extra rugged man appeal. On your way to the party pick up a roll of Brawny and display it with pride. Voila, you just became the famously handsome paper towel spokesperson.

Error 404

Did I say it doesn’t get easier than Brawny man? I lied. Now presenting the ultimate costume cop-out, error code 404. Pretty much everyone who has surfed the web has seen this frustrating, “Website not available” message. To become the human equivalent of this nuisance, pull out your Sharpie and a white t-shirt and write, “Error 404, costume not found.”

Pinterest board

Have you been scrolling through Pinterest to find that perfectly clever Halloween costume? If you weren’t able to find the right costume for you, forget the posts, and just go as the Pinterest board itself. Get a piece of cardboard and print out the Pinterest logo and all those posts of costumes that didn’t make the cut this year. Glue on your pictures and hang the board around your neck.