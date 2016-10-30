Delta Lambda Phi hosts Legends Ball

CSULB fraternity throws LGBT alternative homecoming ball.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Vogue and catwalk your way to the crown at Cal State Long Beach’s Delta Lambda Phi Second Annual Legends Ball on Nov. 5.

The Legends Ball will take place from 7-10 p.m. at the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach at 2017 East Fourth Street.

“[The Legends Ball] was initially created as both a fun show and competition for people to take part in, but also educate others on the underground ball culture created by queer people of color,” CSULB alumni graphic design major and Delta Lambda Phi brother Ricardo Davis said.

Solely funded by the CSULB chapter of Delta Lambda Phi, the ball was started by the Beta Alpha class of Spring 2016 as a fundraising event that turned out to be a success.

Delta Lambda Phi is a fraternity open to all men, though it does welcome gay members.

“You don’t have to be a part of the LGBTQ community to be part of the organization,” sophomore microbiology major and Delta Lambda Phi Fellowship Chairman Brandon Ha said.

According to sophomore kinesiology major and Delta Lambda Phi President Ignacio Gutierrez, the fraternity’s goal on campus is to show people that they are outstanding members of the community who seek to help those around them no matter who they are; they promote positivity and diversity through educating people about different cultures and various ideologies that some may not be familiar with, including the LGBT community.

“I think the Legends Ball is important for CSULB students because the ball is meant to be educational,” Gutierrez said. “A lot of people — especially those that are part of the LGBTQ community — aren’t aware of the ball culture or what they have done for the LGBTQ community.”

The Legends Ball will host 10 categories judged by four secret guest judges. Each category requires different outfits except the categories of Reading, Vogue and Lip Sync where you can wear other category’s outfits.

There will be changing rooms available to use throughout the night between categories. If students need to show up early to get ready for the event, Delta Lambda Phi can accommodate.

The event will have food and prizes for top contenders in each category. The top competitor who wins the most categories will win the title for this year’s Belle of the Ball and will be given a trophy declaring their title.

“Expect to hear music that puts you in the mood to strut your stuff and express yourself,” Davis said.

Fashion will range from tame and casual to extravagant and drag.

“People can come dressed up in whatever it is they want, whether it’s something they made on their own [or] an outfit that draws inspiration from different fashions,” Ha said. “The fashion at the ball is hard to describe but fun to see.”

According to Gutierrez, attendees from last year were very diverse. The event had people from different age groups, ethnic backgrounds and sexual orientations.

“The event is open to everyone to learn about how important the ball culture is and why it should be remembered as something great,” Gutierrez said.

Presale tickets are $6 which includes free competition entry and at-the-door prices are $7 plus a $5 competition entry fee. Attendees can buy tickets ahead of time through http://tinyurl.com/hv5vtoz.