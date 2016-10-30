Spooktacular returns with Harry Potter and Star Wars

Halloween themed carnival and concert will feature instrument petting zoo, music from classics like Fantasia and stories like Sleepy Hollow.

Jason Enns Erin Hobbs Reichert, second year graduate student in orchestral conducting at CSULB, rehearses with the Bob Cole Conservatory Symphony in the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

The sounds of cinema classics like “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” will fill up Daniel Recital Hall on Thursday night.

Jack-o’-lanterns will be lined up outside the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music as it hosts its 2nd annual reinstatement of Spooktacular with Shoreline Winds on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m..

Shoreline Winds, a community band based in Long Beach, will be joining the Bob Cole Conservatory Concert Band in a Halloween-themed concert.

Associate Director of Bands Jermie Arnold will be conducting for the Bob Cole Conservatory Concert Band. He says the audience can expect to hear music like “The Cycle of the Werewolf,” a piece based of Stephen King’s 1983 novel “Silver Bullet.” Professor and advisor in the CSULB music department Dr. Leland Vail will also be narrating “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” while the concert band performs background music.

Conducted by Greg Flores, Shoreline Winds will be performing familiar sounds such as “Imperial March” from the Star Wars saga and selections from “Harry’s Wondrous World” from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

“Last year for the concert, we had about 300 [attendees]. We’re hoping we will have the same and maybe a little more and just sell out the whole hall,” said Arnold. “If it really gets out of control this year and can’t get everybody in, then we will consider moving the concert over to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center next year.”

Aside from the concert, attendees can also enjoy a carnival before the show from 5-7 p.m.. Traditional staples like food, face painting and a costume contest that anyone can participate in will be among the many features. The carnival will have an instrument “petting zoo” for people who have never played an instrument that will allow them to play any they are interested in.

Music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha, music sorority Sigma Alpha Iota and the collegiate chapter of the National Music Educator Association will help run the carnival. All the proceeds of the carnival will be going to the BCCM’s student music organizations.