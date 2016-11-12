George Takei comes to Carpenter Center

Television icon and social activist comes to CSULB as part of CPAC's wit and wisdom series.





He has lived long and prospered, and now George Takei is coming to Cal State Long Beach on Nov. 12 to share moments of his life with audience members at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

The famous sci-fi icon and social activist will come to CSULB as part of the CPAC’s “Wit and Wisdom” series starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Takei’s rise to stardom began in the late 1950’s, and in 1965 he was cast as the Enterprise’s Lieutenant commander Sulu in the original “Star Trek” television series, which has made him the symbol he is today. He stayed on the show until 1969 and continued portraying the character through six “Star Trek” films and the animated series.

As an openly-gay man, he has been an advocate for the LGBT community and the right to have same-sex marriages.

On May 16, 2008, Takei wrote on his blog: “Our California dream is reality. Brad Altman and I can now marry. We are overjoyed! At long last, the barrier to full marriage rights for same-sex couples has been torn down. We are equal with all citizens of our state!”

Takei and his now-husband Brad Takei were married at Democracy Forum of the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2008.

He used his acting success not only propel his life as an activist, but also as a social media luminary known for his wit and humor. He has 1.8 million followers on Twitter, and nearly 10 million likes on Facebook. In 2015, Cosmopolitan Magazine named Takei “One of the Internet’s 50 Most Fascinating People.”

Takei has fought battles for equality as an actor, but went through hardships from a much earlier age. He spent most of his childhood with his family in Japanese internment camps during World War II.

Takei serves as chair of the council of governors of East West Players, the nation’s foremost Asian Pacific American theater. He is also a member of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest national lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender political organization.

He is Chairman Emeritus of the Japanese American National Museum’s Board of Trustees; a member of the U.S.-Japan Bridging Foundation Board of Directors; and served on the Board of the Japan-United States Friendship Commission under President Bill Clinton.

Takei speaks to empower others to beat the odds and make a difference. Tickets to hear him speak at the CPAC cost $60 and are available at carpenterarts.org.

The CPAC is located on 6200 E. Atherton St. between Palo Verde Avenue and Bellflower Boulevard.