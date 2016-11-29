Councilman Joe Buscaino hosts annual free night at Aquarium of the Pacific

Aquarium of the Pacific grants free admission with toy donation.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

A regular trip to the Aquarium of the Pacific isn’t often an affordable expenditure for the average Cal State Long Beach student when ticket prices start at $30.

The aquarium that attracts visitors from all over is right in CSULB’s backyard. Located in Shoreline Village, the Aquarium of the Pacific is just a short, free bus ride away, yet there are students across campus who have never gone.

Students who never felt it was worth coughing up the dough might consider participating in the fourth annual free night at the aquarium, tonight from 6-8:30 p.m.

For the readers whose interest just spiked, try to preserve the excitement, as this event isn’t entirely without entrance fee. The price to get up close and personal with aquatic creatures tonight is one new, unwrapped toy for an underprivileged child in the 15th council district.

For the fourth consecutive year, L.A. 15th District Councilman Joe Buscaino will be attending the aquarium to mingle with guests and thank them for their contribution to the holiday toy bank.

The councilman has lived in the 15th council district his whole life, which includes the Port of Los Angeles, Wilmington, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, Watts and the communities of San Pedro – where he is currently raising children of his own.

Last year, the councilman was able to collect several hundred toys, and took photos with over 80 families, thanking them for their contributions.

Councilman Buscaino started a “Free Night at the Aquarium” event page on Facebook, which shows that out of the 12 thousand residents interested in attending, 2.8 thousand people have said they are going.

The aquarium’s maximum capacity is 2,600, meaning the event has the potential to fill up, but aquarium representatives say this has not been an issue in the past.

Students can use this event as opportunity to be charitable in the spirit of this holiday season, as a chance to do something a little adventurous before finals and to ensure a dinner-time story that’s sure to make relatives envious of life in Long Beach.