NBC4 and Universal Studios bring back the Wishing Tree

Nominations open for Wishing Tree recipients.





As taught in any of the versions of “A Christmas Carol,” winter is a season for people to extend a helping hand; communities band together and those who can afford to give find joy in bringing joy to others.

This year, Universal Studios CityWalk is partnering up with NBC4 Southern California to host its second annual “The Wishing Tree.”

The Wishing Tree is an opportunity to seek help for yourself or someone you know who deserves an extra special holiday.

Last year, NBC4 Weatherman Fritz Coleman presented gifts to 10 families, giving everything from checks for three months’ rent, to Toys R Us gift certificates, Lakers tickets and even a check for college tuition.

The Wishing Tree is open for nominations now until Dec. 15. NBC4 is encouraging its viewers to submit wishes for friends and family at NBCLA.com/wishingtree. Universal Studios guests are also invited to share their wishes in person at Universal CityWalk’s holiday-themed “Five Towers” plaza — home of Universal’s 40-foot Christmas tree that incorporates over 200,000 LED lights.

Every night from Dec. 12-16, NBC4 will broadcast from Universal CityWalk during the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. where Coleman will again grant wishes, live from the tree.

Don’t be afraid to wish big. Last year, one of the NBC4 giveaways was a $10,000 check to Toys-for-Tots.

Cal State Long Beach alumna Marissa Gomez had her last semester at CSULB paid for because of the Wishing Tree. Gomez’s mother wrote to NBC4 explaining how her daughter had obtained quite a bit of student debt. Her mother described Gomez as a straight A student working two jobs, who still managed to be around for her mother during her battle with breast cancer. NBC4 not only awarded the tuition for her final semester at CSULB, but also five months’ rent.

If you know someone who could use some extra funds to have the holiday season they deserve, or if you or a friend could use some help with student fees, nominate away and wait to see if the Wishing Tree will grant a very merry holiday.