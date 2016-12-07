End fall with a ball… Dodgeball

Students, staff and faculty gear up for the annual dodgeball tournament.





Dive away from the aerially approaching rubber ball, scoop another off the ground and give it all you’ve got as you throw it at the opposing team.

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center will host its third annual dodgeball tournament at 6 p.m. in the main gym court A.

Cal State Long Beach, senior Sandra Mendez said the dodgeball tournament has shown her discipline, as well as her weaknesses and her strengths. It’s also given her a chance to create new friends.

“I really enjoy this tournament because it has allowed me to develop many things but the best reward from this is meeting new friends,” Mendez said.

The dodgeball tournament is open to all ages. Student, staff and faculty can participate and there is no entry fee. Registration is available through BeachSync.

Each round of the tournament will take about 20 minutes, and the event will run for a total of about three hours. The max of players for each round will be six people per team.

Students can create their own teams by either arriving to the tournament with a group or join a group once they get there.

Sophomore, Junior Castro says he was very involved in his high school but after leaving to college he thought it would be difficult to make friends. Yet, after he got involved in the dodgeball tournament, it was easy for him to make new friends.

“It was very exciting to meet new friends, friends that liked similar things I liked,” Castro said. But the best reward is that we are [now] roommates and everything has worked out great.”

Students who are new to the school can use this opportunity to network. Freshman Jorge Fernandez is excited to be part of this year’s dodgeball tournament and meet new people since it’s his first semester on campus. Fernandez says that he hopes he will be part not only of this event but also of many more to come.

“I can’t wait to release some stress with new friends and attack some enemies and win this tournament before getting ready for next week’s finals,” Fernandez said.

SWRC employee Allyson Yoshinaga said these events has been successful, just like other events in past such as October “Zombie Tournament.”

“Seeing the faces of the students and how these events bring many students together makes me feel good,” Yoshinaga said.

Come out on Dec. 7 to the Rec Center and brush off your stress with some dodgeball before we enter the world of terror: finals.