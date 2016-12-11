Five things to do while on break

Enjoy the holidays like any college student, on a budget.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

If you plan on staying in the area for the holidays, here is a list of activities to enjoy

In the Long Beach and surrounding cities. After next week, it’s time to take academics out of your mind and put in some holiday cheer.

The Queen Mary Chill:

Enter “Alice in Winterland,” this year’s theme for the historic boat’s holiday extravaganza. The event is filled with bright lights, rides, snow, ice skating and much more. Queen Mary Chill is open through Jan. 8, and tickets are available for $35 on the Queen Mary’s website — but there are deals for $20 tickets available on Groupon.

L.A. Zoo Lights:

The L.A. Zoo presents “ZooLAbrate!” the 50th Anniversary celebration light spectacular. From now through Jan. 8, take a self-guided tour through the zoo while witnessing a whimsical array of holiday lights and displays. The event will also have two live reindeer, along with their babies, for viewing and photography pleasure. Tickets are available on lazoolights.org for $14 on weeknights and $18 on the weekends. There are also discounted tickets available on Groupon and LivingSocial.

The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition:

Attention Disney Lovers: the California Science Center has become a Pixar wonderland, with special features on the company’s films ranging from “Toy Story” to “Inside Out”. The exhibit will showcase aspects of the filmmaking process including interactive sections, life-size recreations of characters and first-hand accounts from Pixar employees. The exhibit will be on display through April 9, with student discounted tickets at $12 and general admission is $15.

Dark Visions: Mid-Century Macabre:

Post-Halloween blues got you down? Then Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum has the perfect exhibit on display. With 14 featured works ranging from the 1920s through the 1970s, the collection includes paintings, lithographs and all things horror, death and violence. The best part? Students get in free. The event takes place every Wednesday from 12-5 p.m. through Jan. 16.

Naples Island Annual Holiday Boat Parade:

The 70th Annual Boat Parade will display an aura of lights and holiday themed decor around the island on Dec. 17. The large boat parade will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the small boat parade at 6:45 p.m. The event is free to attend, but get there early — the streets close at 5 p.m. for the parade.

Christmas Light Displays:

Multiple neighborhoods especially enjoy getting in the holiday spirit, which is a bonus for everybody. Here is a list of local neighborhoods that are noted for their light displays.

Daisy Avenue Christmas Tree Lane (between Pacific Coast Highway and Willow Street, Long Beach) Altadena Christmas Tree Lane (East Woodbury Road and Santa Rosa Avenue, Pasadena) Canals of Naples, Long Beach (East 2nd Street and East Naples Plaza, Long Beach) Sleepy Hollow, Torrance (23220 Robert Road, Torrance) Candy Cane Lane, Woodland Hills (Lubao Avenue and Oxnard Street, Woodland Hills) Cruise of Lights, Huntington Beach (16889 Algonquin Street, Huntington Beach) Eagle Hills Christmas Lights (East Lambert Road and Sunflower Street, Brea)

Whether you fa la la la love the holiday season, or just need to let out some stress from all the studying, there’s plenty of activities to enjoy during winter break that won’t break your bank. Study hard now, and mark your calendars for a fun-filled holiday vacation.