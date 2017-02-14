National Condom Day at CSULB

CSULB is making sure that their students stay protected by handing out free condoms.

Representatives from Student Health Services were out in Maxon Plaza yesterday handing out free condoms and offering information on STDs.





Feb. 14 not only marked Valentine’s Day, but also National Condom Day – non-coincidentally – and just like many other campuses across the U.S., Cal State Long Beach joined in on the annual event by handing out free condoms.

CSULB’s efforts to honor the less popular of the two holidays included various booths from different organizations that handed out not just condoms, but also contraceptives, female condoms and lubricant.

The Health Resource Center, who had a booth set up for the occasion, had already handed out 100 condoms by the early afternoon. Coordinator for the HRC Heidi Girling expressed her excitement for the date.

“It’s perfect for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “It increases awareness about the use of condoms and shows students how to use them, to protect themselves.”

National Condom Day, which originated from an AIDS support group in the U.S. during the late 1980’s, was created with the intent to serve an educational purpose. The women’s health & wellbeing services, which offers various clinical services and counseling for women, further explained that the intent for the day was to, “promote condom use and educate people about the need to practice safe sex.”

Moreover, CSULB’s Center for Latino Community already encourages the practice of safe sex by providing free condoms in condom dispensers located in campus bathrooms; however, despite the national day promoting the importance of safe sex, the country is seeing a rise in STDs and STI’s.

Data from the American Sexual Health Association showed that STIs were the highest among the 15-24 age group. The Sexual Health Association also found that among the age group, Chlamydia was the most notable STI, particularly affecting young women.

Girling also stated that various STIs were indeed on the rise; however, condom use within the campus had also been increasing. From the 2015-16 academic year 3,540 condoms had been given out and by the current 2016-17 year, 5,600 had currently been handed out. Girling also stressed that free condoms are always provided by the Health Resource Center and encouraged people to stop by if needed.

Testing is also provided, and for those who may have already contacted an STD or STI, alternative courses are provided, such as certified STD counseling through the HRC.