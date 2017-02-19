7th annual spring Long Beach Comic Expo

Celebrities and cosplay enthusiasts gather in Long Beach over the weekend to share their united passion for comics.

Yasmin Cortez Gotham villains escaped to the Long Beach Comic Expo to show off their new toys.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Long Beach was a comic book wonderland over the weekend for the 7th annual spring Comic Expo.

Headlining this year’s expo were familiar big-time stars such as “Aquaman”/”Game of Thrones” actor Jason Momoa, comic book legend George Perez, “Supernatural’s” Ghostfacers and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Russell Nolti from Wannabee Press Comics said the Long Beach Comic Expo sets the bar for the rest of the year’s convention season, and it’s a perfect place for indie artists or first-time congoers.

“This specific con is great for gearing up for the rest of the year, since it’s sort of the first one and people are super friendly,” he said.

The exhibition hall was transformed into a whole different world with Cosplay Corner, Artists Alley and rows and rows of comic bins that were swarmed by veteran comic collectors and curious first-timers.

Many congoers like Tony Stark cosplayer Alexander Desser expressed the importance of taking time for imaginative fun.



“This is a great outlet, especially in these times,” Desser said. “There’s so much creativity in one room and everyone is just so happy. I come every year with my daughter and son.”

One of the most anticipated events for Saturday was the photo ops and autographs with Momoa.

“It was surreal. Although it was a little rushed, we understand, because there was a huge crowd and it’s Jason Momoa! He’s a huge celebrity and he was really nice, really sweet with a huge smile as he met us,” said Caitlin Pondillo, Ontario resident.

Another big-time star who appeared at the expo for the first time ever was Perez, an illustrator and writer for “The Avengers,” “Teen Titans” and “Wonder Woman.”

“As far as [an] artist goes, he is probably the nicest one ever … I’ve met artists before but a lot of times the artists or creators will charge for signatures – as high as $20 – when they’re usually like $5 or $10, but he didn’t charge and [had] no limit [to how many autographs]. He’s just really happy and lucky to get to do what he does and he shows it when you meet him,” said CSULB student Adrian Prieto.

For the third year in a row, the Long Beach Comic Expo presented the Dwayne McDuffie Award For Diversity on Saturday to someone who exemplified diversity in comics during the previous year.



This year, Ezra Claytan Daniels was awarded for his original comic, “Upgrade Soul.”



“I’ve never won anything in my life! I’m humbled,” Daniels wrote on Twitter.

According to the official rules of the award, the recipient must have had work that helped broaden the range of characters portrayed in comics, add to the variety of creators contributing to the medium, influence the marketplace and contribute to the advancement of women, minorities and LGBT people in comic books and pop culture.

“Upgrade Soul” is a new immersive science fiction graphic novel built around Hank and Molly Nonnar, wealthy science buffs who decide to fund a risky, experimental therapy to rejuvenate the human body.

The two-day extravaganza also included the popular cosplay contest and Space Expo, which helps promote science, technology, engineering and math programming by connecting comics and movies to scientific exploration.

The expo promotes diversity and equality by collaborating with the Girl Scouts of the Greater Los Angeles Area and inviting them to earn a badge for attending workshops.

The girls from Troop 1513 said they enjoyed seeing the many comics and drawings as well as the cosplayers, expressing that comics are not just for boys.

Though the weekend had to come to a conclusion, the comic dream isn’t over. The next major convention will be WonderCon from March 31 to April 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

