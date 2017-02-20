Dine Out Long Beach is back

Get ready to invigorate your taste buds this week at 40 restaurants across town, during the annual Dine Out Long Beach restaurant week, happening Feb. 19-25.

Elizabeth Borsting, founder of Dine Out Long Beach, said restaurants across Long Beach will be offering prix-fixe menus — menus only available during the week long event — that include lunch meals starting at $10 per person and dinners starting at $25.

Borsting said the goal of the city’s premier restaurant event is to “get people out and shine the light on the Long Beach dining scene.”

This year’s lineup consists of some new additions, like Beer Belly, as well as returning participants such as Restauration, Brix at the Shore and Pike Restaurant and Bar.

The event will focus on highlighting distinct multi-cultural cuisines, encouraging locals to step out of their comfort zones and either try foods such as rabbit legs or simply grab a sandwich at a new gastropub, all for an affordable price.

Borsting said this year’s restaurant week consists of a lot of great restaurants across Long Beach, including some which are landmarks to the city.

Restauration, an American bistro on Retro Row is offering discounted lunch and dinner meals, which allow locals to immerse themselves in ingredients and wines only grown or produced in Southern California.

“Our goal [during Dine Out] is bringing in guests that haven’t had the opportunity to try us yet and giving our regulars a good deal,” Dana Robertson, owner of Restauration said.

Along with Restauration, Brix at the Shore, which has been open for three and a half years now, is also adding their own unique twist to the restaurant week line-up.

Rick Reich, owner of Brix at the Shore, said the restaurant is offering two east coast driven menus, one for $20 and another for $30 per person, giving locals a New York experience.

For $20, customers will get to choose between two starters, either a Brooklyn bruschetta or lobster bisque, accompanied by the best seller, “Fuhgeddaboudit” sandwich — warm pastrami, melted Swiss, Brix deli sauce and house coleslaw served on lightly-toasted rye — and a side.

“We are familiar with the New York experience, we’re about the food, the fun, the drinking, the food pairing — we like to call ourselves the adult amusement park on Second Street,” Reich said.

Pike Restaurant and Bar, owned by Social Distortion drummer Chris Reece, is also among the line up, offering a prix-fixe three-course dinner for two at $35.

Beer Belly, the newly opened gastropub, is also offering a three-course menu only available during Dine Out, which they have deemed as “fried and fancy.”

The gastropub, situated in downtown Long Beach, has created a buzz worthy Dine Out menu which lists braised rabbit leg croquettes, duck confit ravioli and fried Oreos as options within the three course meal.

More information on the week long event can be found on Dine Out Long Beach’s official site, where locals can easily navigate through the complete restaurant line-up, prices and detailed prix-fixe menus.