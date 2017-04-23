Feminist noir in Ingmar Bergman’s ‘Nora’

Based on Ibsen's A Doll's House, the CSULB Theatre Arts play opened this past Friday to a full house.





Producing an adaptation of a century old play can be tricky: there has to be a balance between the modern and just enough reference to the past.

In Ingmar Bergman’s play “Nora,” the classic Henrik Ibsen play “A Doll’s House” is reworked to highlight gender roles in modern times exceptionally well.

Ibsen’s work was released at a time when the early waves of feminism were beginning to sprout. It worked to challenge social conventions and reveal the realities of modern humanity.

Serving as a now-modern adaptation to Ibsen’s work, “Nora” also looks to examine similar issues centered on gender roles and the journey to self-discovery one embarks on throughout life.

“Nora” follows the story of the perfect wife and mother who has a secret that can destroy her family. The play itself is set in a time where claiming independence results in outrage and feminism is seen as scandalous. This production did well to keep the focus on the most important aspects of a play: the dialogue and the acting.

It can be difficult to transport oneself into the world unfolding on stage if you’re sitting well back with a fairly tall individual obstructing the view. However, the Studio Theatre at Cal State Long Beach provides an intimate setting that allows the audience to connect with “Nora” on all levels.

Audience members are able to get up close with each character, allowing the experience to be both interactive and enriching to everyone present. Smooth transitions between acts also added to the overall flow of the production, while the music and lighting throughout helped set the mood for each scene. Together, these elements came together beautifully, serving as the final touches on an overall fantastic theatre experience.

The limited props and decorations help to completely immerse the audience in the delivery of the dialogue and the emotions of each character. Directed by Christopher Shaw, this lean, stripped-down method of production seemingly served as a way for Shaw to put acting at the forefront of the audience.

Both Jessica Soza, who played Nora, and Riel Paley, who played Torvald Helmer, displayed a deep understanding of the character’s hardships as well as the mindset of a married couple in that era of early wave feminism. Their chemistry was truly apparent when the pair shared the stage, engaging in the very real matters that having a family and spouse provides people with: money, sickness, disputes, etc.

Again, it was here that the lack of props forced the actors to emphasize body language and touch.

Soza’s portrayal of Nora was engaging and enthusiastic. Her character seemed to set the tone for the performance, doing well to lead her fellow stage members through the changing moods of the dialogue. Her energy and stage presence radiated throughout the theater, allowing the audience to connect with every look and word she presented us with.

Torvald, her husband, did well to provide us with a look into the role of a man, and what it means to be the breadwinner in the household. Paley’s character seemed to shine the most when paired with Nora on stage. It was here that his animated voice and engaging gestures served as a way to draw the audience into each scene.

Dr. Rank, played by Chris Bange, provided a breath of fresh air every time his character emerged on stage. The audience was able to uncover his hidden affection for Nora slowly throughout the play, feeding into the hinted love triangle seen as it unravels. Bange’s strong voice and lively stage presence added a valuable dimension to the performance, overall spicing up its delivery.

Mrs. Linde and Nils Krogstad, portrayed by Likun Jing and Brandon Pascal, respectively, serve as the glue of the production. Jing’s character is seen as the voice of wisdom at times. Her voice is soft yet powerful when backed by the emotions and words of her character, Mrs. Linde.

Krogstad, who could at first be labeled as the bad guy, quickly evolved in front of the audience’s eyes. Pascal gave a multidimensional performance, allowing viewers to dig deep into his character and the many sides we see of him. The cast chemistry overall was cohesive and fluid.

Ingmar Bergman’s “Nora” runs through April 23.. Ticket information can be found online, with general admission priced at $17 and $14 for students with a valid ID.