Daily 49er

Pete Lee at CSULB

Comedian Pete Lee gives free performance for students.

Jason Enns, Arts & Life Editor
April 24, 2017

They say that nice guys finish last, but that doesn’t seem to apply to introverted comedian Pete Lee, who finished as a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing,” and later won Best of the Fest at the 2012 Great American Comedy Festival.

The nice guy routine is paying off for Lee, because he’s made his nonassertive lifestyle the primary source of material in his act; an act that is available to students in the University Student Union Beach Auditorium at 7 p.m. tonight.

After his stretch on “Last Comic Standing,” he finished the year with a half hour special for Comedy Central. According to his website, earned him a “cult” following at comedy clubs, and the opportunity to perform over the next four years at 500 colleges across the country.

Since then he’s worked as a writer and cast member for shows like “Video on Trial” on FUSE, and VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” and produced his own internet show called “New York Minute:30.”

His act has charm with no charisma, and takes audiences through the details of being ridiculed for not being manly, and being bullied even by his own wife, who “wears the pants.”

Originally from Janesville, WI, he met his wife his first night in New York for Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.” She made him move to New York City, where he says he may be the nicest guy, but that it’s only because it’s impossible to sound aggressive with a Wisconsin accent.

Now Lee is bringing his blend of Midwest and East coast to the West Coast. Have a laugh for free tonight on campus.

