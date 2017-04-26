Out with the cars in with the foot traffic

Beach Streets University brings festival hubs to the CSULB neighborhood.

When major boulevards are closed off, bicyclists and festivals break loose — or, at least, they will during the semi-annual Beach Streets University event, taking place Saturday.

Presented by the City of Long Beach, Beach Streets offers locals a chance to set out either on foot, bicycles or on anything without a motor in order to explore major Long Beach streets, which will be inaccessible to automobile traffic during the event.

From the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Atherton Street, Bellflower Boulevard between Atherton Willow Streets, Los Coyotes Diagonal and Spring Street will solely be open to foot traffic and event festivities.

The open street event, which was created as an effort to showcase local business and neighborhoods, will consist of four major attractions that span across each of the blocked-off streets.

Pyramid Hub, located near the Cal State Long Beach Walter Pyramid and the West Hub — Spring Street and Bellflower Boulevard, — are scheduled to be the platforms for local bands like One High Five and King Kang.

Situated at Whaley Park near Bellflower Boulevard will be the Whaley Kids Hub, an area designated for children to enjoy the Long Beach Symphony Instrument petting zoo, a rock wall, bike decorating and live music.

Aside from the live music and Kids Hub, locals interested in exploring their extreme side can visit the Extreme Hub at Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue for BMX freestyle team demonstrations and skateboard sessions.

Although major streets will be closed off to automobile traffic, attendees may navigate through the CSULB parking lots near Palo Verde Avenue for event parking at a rate of $7 per car for the day.

Those who do not want to endure the hassle of driving around closed streets are advised to use the Long Beach Transit and Metro, which will be operating near the event.

While the six hour event will consist of mainly live entertainment and activities, locals who are not interested in attending attractions like the petting zoo, may explore local restaurants and businesses, which will also be offering food, drinks and discounts in stands outside their establishments.