Taste of Downtown returns

The foodie festival will be on Pine Avenue tonight and tomorrow 6-10 p.m.

For some people, food is more than just essential for living. Food is a form of cultural expression, personal identity and self expression.

If you have a passion for cuisine, you won’t want to miss the Taste of Downtown event taking place tonight and tomorrow.

Taste of Downtown is an annual event where several different restaurants from downtown Long Beach come together in one place to offer sample-sized portions of their most popular dishes. The event is three times a year, and tonight’s event will be between First and Third Street on Pine Avenue.

The participating restaurants for this event include Beer Belly, who is offering their LBC crab corn, Beer Belly wings with their deep fried oreos; Pier 76 Fish Grill, serving mini lobster rolls and clam chowder; and PF Changs, who will be doling out chicken lettuce wraps and spring rolls. The list goes on and on.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. The event itself is free of admission, however, if you want to try any of the samples, tasting tickets are $1, and each sample will cost between two and 5 tasting tickets.

In addition to the food and restaurants present, the event also features live music from local Long Beach bands Tall Walls and Bundy, as well as a performance by local musician Taylor Crawford with DJ World Pacific.

The event also includes Creative Crosswalks: Un-mistakably Different. This feature aims to enhance Pine Avenue by incorporating art pieces within the standard crosswalk to make them safer while adding a beautiful, creative element to street crossings.

All of this will take place tonight at 6, and if tasting tickets are purchased online in advance, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a four pack of Aquarium of the Pacific tickets.

Full list of vendors:

Beer Belly, Gladstones, Pier 76 Fish Grill, L’Opera Ristorante, Café Sevilla, Pump’d Nutrition, Auld Dubliner, Jersey Mikes, Famous Dave’s BBQ, MADE by Millworks, Beachwood BBQ & Brewing, Michael’s Pizzeria, Romeo’s Chocolates, Cielo at The Sky Room, Bo-Beau Kitchen + Rooftap, PF Changs, Johnny Rockets, Gaucho Grill, Agaves Kitchen | Tequila, Alegria Cocina Latina, King’s Fish House, Shannon’s on Pine, and George’s Greek Cafe, & Buono’s Pizzeria.