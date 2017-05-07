Divine design looking fine

Senior design students show off their senior project prototypes.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Who dreams up our future technology? What will the inventors of tomorrow create? A glimpse of what it might look like, and who these creators are was showcased yesterday at Cal State Long Beach.

CSULB’s department of design hosted “Agile,” its senior project exhibition yesterday. The department includes three tracks, industrial design, interior architecture and the general BA program, whose students are showcased in the Duncan Anderson Gallery in the design building.

“Those [other two programs] kind of overshadow the BA people and so people coming out is very important to me personally because I really love what I do and it’s really nice to have people paying attention,” said senior design major Ellen Cole.

Cole was showing her bike-frame pack that she calls “Exo,” which is an innovative bag that latches onto the center frame of a bicycle. She was inspired to make her project by her commute to and from school, carrying a laptop, books and various school supplies — which her bag conveniently stores and protects.

“The typical Jansport backpack does not do it because it just hurts your back, there’s a lot of strain on your back, it’s just super uncomfortable,” Cole said.

Cole’s project was under the soft case category for various bags and satchels, but other students showcased worked with apps, virtual reality and furniture design.

Senior design major Tomas Castro was there presenting his app “Freshman.” His program offered five features that he would hope help make personal grooming fun and easy for men.

“We’re transitioning from high school to college, and we’re trying to reinvent ourselves,” Castro said. “So the idea of the style playground, it uses essentially a similar technology as the snapchat filters and you can play around with your look, trying out different kinds of beards, mustaches [and] hair styles.”

Most students at the showcase weren’t sure if they were going to use their designs to start businesses after graduation, but Sara Haynes has already rented out a studio to continue to work and sell her original furniture.

The design Haynes showcased were three small and sleek circular coffee tables. She strived to include a theme of sustainability in her work, so each table included a replaceable circle made of materials like glass or cork. The circles come in different colors to adjust to changes in style instead of replacing the tables all together. They also work as built-in coasters for the purpose of increased longevity.

To see more of our potential future technologies, the designs will stay on display until May 5.