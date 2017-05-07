Jeremih and Ella Mai to perform at CSULB’s Beach Pride concert

ASI announced the lineup for its annual musical event, happening May 12.

Associated Students Inc. announced that Hip-Hop and R&B artists Jeremih and Ella Mai will perform at the annual Beach Pride concert, taking place in Cal State Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid on Friday May 12.

The annual concert, deemed by ASI as the “Big Event” for the year, has hosted performances in prior years featuring artists such as Wale, Miguel and Trey Songz.

ASI’s “Big Event” will offer students the opportunity to enjoy performances by the Def Jam Records singer Jeremih, famously known for his grammy nominated songs “Don’t Tell Em” and “All About You” and Ella Mai, who is known for her hit single “She Don’t.”

Junior political science major Marissa Murphy said she had been anticipating the announcement of this year’s Beach Pride event as she had recently asked her roommate about the date, which she plans on attending.



Murphy, who is a fan of singer Jeremih, said that although she is looking forward to the concert the date should have been planned with more thought, as the concert is scheduled to take place a week before finals.

Aside from Murphy, junior Mikaela Carlson is excited about ASI’s chosen line-up.

“That’s awesome, cool that they got such a big artist to come out. Jeremih is great and his last album was fire,” said Carlson. “It’s a good way to head into summer.”

Although students are excited for the upcoming concert, students like Carlson say the pricing on tickets will determine whether the event will be worth attending.

Tickets for the event, which went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m., range between $10 and $65.

Anyone interested in attending the 18+ event must be advised that only CSULB students, alumnus registered with the Alumni Association, staff and guests of CSULB students will be allowed to be present at the concert.