Students painted, drank and connected at Corks and Canvases

Beach Pride partners with Paint 'n' Pour.

Students saw the return of Beach Pride's Corks and Canvases painting Tuesday evening. Isabel Ramos





Tuesday night students trickled into University Student Union 100, the Art Gallery room, for a chance to express themselves through painting, listening to music, socializing with friends and drinking mocktails.

It was the second annual Corks and Canvases event set up by Beach Pride for Cal State Long Beach Students. Students who signed up for the event beforehand got to vote on a selection of images, to choose the painting they would imitate and learn to recreate with their own hand.

The event was hosted by Marie and Rich Gleerup, co-owners of Paint ‘n’ Pour. They gave students a step-by-step demonstration on how to create a specific painting while everyone watched over snacks and mocktails.

The Gleerups started Paint ‘n Pour after realizing that no such business existed in Southern California. They said that their business emphasizes the importance and need for art and creativity.

“I think creativity is very important because it allows you to get outside of your normal day-to-day,” said Marie Gleerup, instructor for the event and alumni of CSULB, “It forces you out of your pattern and you immediately start to think about all kinds of other things. Well if [you] can do this, what else can [you] do.”

At the Paint ‘n Pour studio in Redondo Beach, there is the option of drinking wine or beer while painting, hence the name, Corks and Canvases.

The event was at a time close to finals so it might act as a break from all the stress that comes with the end of the semester, allowing students to have fun and make art for two stress-free hours.

“Who doesn’t like to paint?” said Adriana Medina, a junior marketing major and volunteer at Beach Pride “It’s really calming and relaxing, especially right now during finals I know a lot of students would appreciate it.”

As students drank their mocktails and ate cookies, the Gleerups began their step-by-step instructions on how to make a painting of a time lapse starry night in the woods.

It started off with a simple dot, but by the end of the night students were able to leave with their own original artwork, whether it would be proudly displayed, or just a humorous conversation piece.