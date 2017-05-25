Explore the passion for grad fashion

Breaking down graduation apparel.

Close A college graduate wearing her cap, gown, tassel, sash and cord. A college graduate wearing her cap, gown, tassel, sash and cord.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Share On...

A cap, gown, tassel and sash. Almost every graduating student from Cal State Long Beach will be adorned with these pieces of clothing to commemorate their leaving the walls of CSULB and entering the world of hopeful job offers and careers. Some students will be sporting cords and medallions or different colored sashes and tassels during Commencement. Each piece of attire has its own purpose and style according to school and particular student.

Tassel: The tassel is generally worn as a decoration for the graduation cap and is placed on the right side of the cap then moved to the left side post-ceremony. Cal State Long Beach has the standard black and gold tassel as well as different colors according to the schools of study. A rainbow tassel also became available this year. Tassels are completely gold if the student is receiving their Masters or Doctorate.

Cap: CSULB students wear black caps, which they can decorate any way they choose. Cap color varies by school color.

Gown: Long Beach students all receive black gowns. The color of gown usually depends on the school’s colors. Students receiving a Masters or Doctorate degree have different style sleeves and hoods.

Sash: The sash is worn as a decorative piece and can display an organization or achievements of a student. The color generally depends on the school colors. CSULB students had the choice of purchasing a black and gold sash with the school’s seal on one side and the year or major on the other side. Students in a fraternity or sorority sport different colored sashes, according to their organization while students can wear different colors at their cultural grads as well.

Medallion: Medallions are worn as decorative pieces and vary by school.

Cord: Cords are worn to show an academic achievement or affiliation with an organization. CSULB students wear gold cords when they have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.