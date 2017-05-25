1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Explore the passion for grad fashion

Breaking down graduation apparel.

A+college+graduate+wearing+her+cap%2C+gown%2C+tassel%2C+sash+and+cord.
A college graduate wearing her cap, gown, tassel, sash and cord.

A college graduate wearing her cap, gown, tassel, sash and cord.

A college graduate wearing her cap, gown, tassel, sash and cord.

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life Editor
May 25, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

A cap, gown, tassel and sash. Almost every graduating student from Cal State Long Beach will be adorned with these pieces of clothing to commemorate their leaving the walls of CSULB and entering the world of hopeful job offers and careers. Some students will be sporting cords and medallions or different colored sashes and tassels during Commencement. Each piece of attire has its own purpose and style according to school and particular student.

Tassel: The tassel is generally worn as a decoration for the graduation cap and is placed on the right side of the cap then moved to the left side post-ceremony. Cal State Long Beach has the standard black and gold tassel as well as different colors according to the schools of study. A rainbow tassel also became available this year. Tassels are completely gold if the student is receiving their Masters or Doctorate.

Cap: CSULB students wear black caps, which they can decorate any way they choose. Cap color varies by school color.

Gown: Long Beach students all receive black gowns. The color of gown usually depends on the school’s colors. Students receiving a Masters or Doctorate degree have different style sleeves and hoods.

Sash: The sash is worn as a decorative piece and can display an organization or achievements of a student. The color generally depends on the school colors. CSULB students had the choice of purchasing a black and gold sash with the school’s seal on one side and the year or major on the other side. Students in a fraternity or sorority sport different colored sashes, according to their organization while students can wear different colors at their cultural grads as well.  

Medallion: Medallions are worn as decorative pieces and vary by school.

Cord: Cords are worn to show an academic achievement or affiliation with an organization. CSULB students wear gold cords when they have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Explore the passion for grad fashion

    Opinions

    Avocado-hand’ across the pond

  • Explore the passion for grad fashion

    Opinions

    Greek life doesn’t care about student lives

  • Explore the passion for grad fashion

    Opinions

    Set your bounds before you hit the ground

  • Opinions

    Divestment as precedent for further action

  • Opinions

    Dear President Conoley

  • Explore the passion for grad fashion

    Opinions

    Vacation was all they ever wanted

  • Explore the passion for grad fashion

    Opinions

    Netflix makes bank on suicide plot

  • Explore the passion for grad fashion

    Opinions

    Earth Day is about carbon emissions — and cows

  • Explore the passion for grad fashion

    Opinions

    Puff, puff — pass it around

  • Explore the passion for grad fashion

    Opinions

    Trump deserves a lump of coal

Menu
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.
Explore the passion for grad fashion