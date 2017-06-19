Nintendo brings E3 conferences to a close

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

2017’s Electronic Entertainment Expo continued as the press conferences came to a close and players began to test games on the show floors.

Nintendo used its Tuesday morning slot as the final press conference of E3 to spotlight a variety of titles being released on its platforms. Like Sony the day before, Nintendo’s conference was a montage of game footage.

The company gave holiday 2017 release windows for “Xenoblade Chronicles 2,” “Rocket League” and “The Champions’ Ballad,” a downloadable content pack for “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” Meanwhile, gameplay for new titles starring Kirby and Yoshi, respectively, came with the news that both games will release in 2018.

Nintendo also revealed that “Metroid Prime 4” is in development for the Nintendo Switch, and that Switch players could buy “Super Mario Odyssey” on October 27.

The news from E3 didn’t stop when the press conferences did.

“Metroid: Samus Returns” will be released for the Nintendo 3DS on September 15.

“The story and basic structure is based on Metroid II, released 25 years ago on the Game Boy, but the controls, action, Samus’s abilities and so on are new enough that we feel this counts as a new game,” Nintendo Executive Officer Yoshio Sakamoto said.

Players can choose to shoot while moving in one direction, or use the new ability to fire their weapons in any direction. The game, a remake of 1991’s “Metroid II: Return of Samus,” will include many other special abilities that can be gained throughout the game.

Capcom confirmed that at the moment it has no plans to release “Monster Hunter XX” on the Nintendo Switch in the United States. The game was revealed during the Playstation press conference on Monday.

Microsoft Studios announced that the 2013 fighting game “Killer Instinct” will be adding a new character named Eagle on June 27. The character is the brother of fellow fighter Thunder, and the third fighter introduced after the game’s third season.

In a livestream with Xbox Daily, Nicole Fawcette of Xbox said that the character was created with the cooperation of the Nez Perce, an indigenous tribe from the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

When Sony unveiled a trailer for “Shadow of the Colossus,” originally a Playstation 2 release, fans were unsure of whether this was for a remake or a remaster of the game. Usually remasters update a game’s graphics and sound, while remakes may reconstruct the game from its core.

In an interview with Japanese video game magazine Famitsu, translated by gaming website Siliconera, Sony Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida confirmed it will be a remake.

“It’s the same, but player preferences for controls and such change over time, so we’re working on implementing a more modernized way to play,” Yoshida said. “And of course you can play with a feel of the original version, but what we’re doing is showing how great the original work is, using today’s technology.”

The game had previously been remastered for the Playstation 3.

E3 is finished, and it’s shown that players will have plenty of games to keep them busy until the next time.