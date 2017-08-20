Cheap and free resources at CSULB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As a new student, tuition is only one expense you now contend with. But your admission to Cal State Long Beach also comes with discounts and freebies that can help you save — and it will behoove you to use them.

To save on gas and parking fees, consider obtaining a U-Pass TAP sticker for $5 at the Cashier’s Office on Brotman Hall’s first floor. Attached to your CSULB ID, the pass grants you free rides on any Long Beach Transit bus. These buses will run through campus during construction, with alternate routes.

For food, students can visit the ASI Beach Pantry in University Student Union 302. Students are allowed three visits a week to receive five free food items each time, according to Beach Pantry Student Assistant Rudy Ojeda. To use the pantry, students must fill out a form that asks for your student ID, time of visit and if you will need short or long-term help.

The pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From books and movies to more academic materials such as articles and journals, the University Library is a great source for free research and entertainment.

Located under the first floor, the library’s lowest floor houses maps, newspapers, magazines, audiobooks, two blu-ray disc players and two DVD/VHS players. Headphones and a remote for the disc and VHS players can be checked out at the circulation desk located on the left of the first floor near the library entrance. This is also where checkouts, returns and pick ups of materials are made.

The library’s first floor, as well as the Horn Center on lower campus, has many computers available for use by students, faculty and staff. All library floors have additional computers.

Encyclopedias, dictionaries, almanacs and atlases, as well as subject specialists who can guide you with research are also on the first floor. You can make an appointment with a subject specialist on the library’s website.

The library also offers free access to Kanopy, a streaming service that hosts classic, documentary and independent films of many topics from all around the world.

To sign up, visit kanopystreaming.com/user/register. Enter your name, email address and password, and verify your email. Type in “California State University Long Beach” when asked to search for your library. Then, on the page you are redirected to, sign-in with the ID number and password that you use to access other CSULB websites. After that, access to stream Kanopy’s vast film library is yours.

Kanopy also hosts theater performances, instructional videos and The Great Courses’ college-level lectures. But the first category on the homepage is for films from The Criterion Collection, a global catalogue of important classic and modern films.

The Criterion movies, such as “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Seven Samurai,” do not include bonus features like commentary tracks and documentaries that are normally included in the DVD releases; but the diverse roster of films are still worth signing up for.

If you’re looking to keep up with the blockbusters of today, Kanopy may not have what you seek, but cheaper movie tickets are available.

The Information & Ticket Center in the second floor of the USU offers lower-priced tickets for AMC, Harkins and Regal’s movie theaters, as well as reduced tickets for many amusement parks such as Knott’s Berry Farm and Raging Waters.

The AMC Green ticket grants admission to any movie except those distributed by The Walt Disney Company, which includes Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Studios and Pixar. The Harkins VIP Classic and Ultimate tickets can be used for any regularly priced showtimes before 6 p.m., however only the Ultimate ticket covers 3D screenings. Regal tickets can be used at Edwards and United Artists theaters. All other ticket information is listed in the accompanying chart.

You will, again, need to present your CSULB ID to purchase these and to use places such as the Student Recreation and Wellness Center; so don’t leave home without yours.