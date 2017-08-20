Go-to locations at the beach

Whether you dorm, live close to campus or commute from afar, you’re bound to spend a hefty amount of your week at Cal State Long Beach. That being said, knowing where the best spots on campus are for dining, relaxing in between classes, cramming in some last minute studying and bathroom breaks makes all the difference. Luckily, CSULB has something for everyone, and before you know it you’ll have your own favorite spots on campus.

Food

University Student Union, second floor: For a quick bite to eat or a refreshing drink, the second floor of the USU is your go-to. If you’re looking for an on-the-go meal, there are fast-food restaurants such as El Pollo Loco, Subway and Carl’s Jr. surrounding the dining area. Sbarro, which is located at east entrance of the USU, will satisfy your pizza cravings. To get your coffee and smoothie fix, there is Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Robeks, each with their own patio area.

University Dining Plaza: Located between the USU and bookstore, the UDP features a variety of healthier food and drink options. For something quick to drink, one of the two campus Starbucks are in this building, as well as Squeeze Me, a smoothie and lemonade stand. Beach Walk serves vegan and vegetarian friendly options such as hot paninis, sandwiches, salads and bowls. Opa! Greek offers a mediterranean menu with everything from gyros to pitas. If you’re in the mood for Asian cuisine, there is Panda Express for Chinese food and Hibachi San for Japanese food.

The Nugget Grill and Pub: Not only does The Nugget serve burgers, sandwiches as well as craft beer, but it is also an entertainment and relaxation hotspot. The Nugget is known for their live entertainment, with past performances such as Sublime, Led Zeppelin and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Along with live music, there is also Monday night football and open mic nights. The Nugget also hosts viewing parties throughout the year for Beach Athletics.

The Outpost: Located on lower campus near the engineering buildings, The Outpost is the second spot on campus to relax with a beer and a burger to watch the game. They also serve breakfast, vegetarian entrees and Starbucks coffee. Decorated with Long Beach State memorabilia, The Outpost makes a great place for students who generally stay on lower campus.

Hang out places

First floor of USU: Whether you’re trying to relax at the end of the day or find something fun and cheap to do with friends, the USU’s first floor is full of things to do. You can grab a few friends and play billiards, go bowling or play table tennis. For more relaxing activities, there is a swimming pool and TV lounge with sofa seats, usually featuring shows such as Family Guy and Seinfeld. There is also an art gallery and study lounge.

Bookstore: The bookstore is for much more than just buying books, supplies and CSULB gear. There are two TV areas on the second floor with plenty of couches and sofa chairs, along with outlets to charge your laptops or phones. There are also tables for doing work between classes. For those who use music as therapy, there is a music corner in the bookstore with guitars and ukuleles available for use.

Library: The University Library not only contains hundreds of research resources, including books, documentaries and a newly renovated search engine, but also makes for a great study or hangout spot. There are five floors of tables, couches, and group study areas with designated quiet and group floors. If you’re planning a study session, you can get a cubicle on one of the group floors with a whiteboard and computer. The library makes the perfect place to study alone or with classmates, rest in between classes or do research.

USU second floor patio: If you want to escape the walls of a classroom and get some fresh air, the patio on the second floor of the USU has tables with umbrellas, chairs and couches. Located right outside of both the USU and UDP dining areas, the patio is perfect if you want to grab your food and eat outside. There are also live performances once a week featuring a local band.

Bathrooms: While there are many options throughout campus for bathroom breaks, there are specific locations for gender neutral bathrooms. There are four inside the Dance Center, one in the Fine Arts building, one in the Human Service and Design building, four in the Student Health Services building, one in the University Police Department and one in the USU. The bathrooms in the USU also have chalkboards with chalk inside of the stalls, where you can write an encouraging message for other students to see.