ASI to welcome students with annual club fair

For students seeking opportunity beyond their class schedule, fear not, Week of Welcome is upon us. Kicking off today, the central quad has become a sprawl of easy ups filled with club sign ups, food trucks, local vendors, music and of course — free stuff.

Students will be able to choose from a variety of clubs, ranging from cultural organizations such as the La Raza Student Association, which aims to create a safe atmosphere for the Latino community to more leisure clubs such as the Barbershop Music Club, which keeps the a cappella tradition alive on campus.

The main goal of Week of Welcome is to give students a chance to become more involved in the Cal State Long Beach community. Being a commuter-heavy school, any opportunity for students to create an attachment on campus is encouraged by Associated Students Incorporated.

“This event is open to all types of students,” said ASI Program Manager Taylor Buhler-Scott. “Week of Welcome will have opportunities and resources to get students connected to the university.”

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will showcase over 200 CSULB clubs, 22 West Media and Greek Life. Student government, ASI and ASI programming board will also be present to guide students on how to get involved. There will be giveaways from the various clubs and organizations as well as opportunities to meet other students.

“I like all the different organizations, clubs and the community here on campus,” said Brandon Ayala, fourth year and Beach Pride Programs assistant. “I see this as the perfect opportunity to take advantage of all the university has to offer.”

Both Ayala and Buhler-Scott encourage students to walk through the quad during Week of Welcome, network with other students and get educated on how to utilize organizations on campus.