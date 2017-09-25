Chinese Culture hits the Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The sixth annual Chinese Cultural Festival kicked off today at the University Bookstore lawn from noon to 1 p.m. Students were exposed to both traditional and modern Chinese activities that ranged from calligraphy, painting, a fashion show and musical performances.

The festival is organized by the Cal State Long Beach Confucius Institute and aims to create an understanding of Chinese culture, art and language on the CSULB campus.

Xinsilu Hulusi Art Troupe also joined the event and played the guzheng, an ancient Chinese stringed instrument from the war period throughout the festival.

Throughout the remainder of the week, students will have the chance to listen in on speeches from a famous fashion blogger, a China and U.S foreign diplomat and a film director. Art exhibitions are also available for viewing in the University Student Union Ballroom.