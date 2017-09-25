MENU

Chinese Culture hits the Beach

Chinese cultural activities took over the bookstore lawn.

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life EditorSeptember 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The sixth annual Chinese Cultural Festival kicked off today at the University Bookstore lawn from noon to 1 p.m. Students were exposed to both traditional and modern Chinese activities that ranged from calligraphy, painting, a fashion show and musical performances.

The festival is organized by the Cal State Long Beach Confucius Institute and aims to create an understanding of Chinese culture, art and language on the CSULB campus.

Xinsilu Hulusi Art Troupe also joined the event and played the guzheng, an ancient Chinese stringed instrument from the war period throughout the festival.

Throughout the remainder of the week, students will have the chance to listen in on speeches from a famous fashion blogger, a China and U.S foreign diplomat and a film director. Art exhibitions are also available for viewing in the University Student Union Ballroom.

 

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    Free art tour came to Long Beach over the weekend

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    16 ASI presidents unite and remember the past

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    Contemporary components of Chinese culture feature this year’s celebration

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ isn’t scary, it’s hilarious

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    David Lamelas’ artwork comes to life at CSULB

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    ‘Baby Driver’ and Stephen King’s reboot of ‘It’ make their way to Movies on the House

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    Behind the scenes of Halloween Horror Nights’ new “The Shining” maze

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    CSULB Theatre Arts fall schedule set to wow

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    Does the iPhone X seem more practical than other iPhones?

  • Chinese Culture hits the Beach

    Arts & Life

    Fifty Southern California museums participate in Free Museum Day this Sunday