What is the best movie to watch this Halloween?

Starting Oct. 1, the newsroom has been decked out with Halloween decorations. We’re talking ghosts, pumpkins, spider webs and a little stuffed bird dressed up as a cat. The Halloween spirits are high this year, and everyone has their own way of celebrating — and their own movie to ring the holiday in. These are the films that the Daily 49er staff deems the best for the season.

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life Editor: “Halloween”

My family has always been crazy about Halloween. We have scary movie marathons starting midway through September and I can easily give you my top ten movies I watch each year, but the 1978 version of “Halloween” has to be my ultimate favorite. Michael Myers is an icon and does horror better than most — I’m even tempted to say all — modern movies, without all the unnecessary special effects and gore.

Bobby Yagake, Multimedia Managing Editor: “The Fly”

Although I’m terrified of most horror films, my fascination got the better of me with the 1986 remake of “The Fly.” Seth Brundle’s transformation makes for some of the most disgusting scenes you’ll ever see. Not only does Goldblum’s character lose his teeth, but he also loses his ears, hair and fingernails. The character’s final transformation made it hard for me to sleep for weeks after I saw the film.

Sabrina Flores, Photo Editor: “The Babadook”

While I consider myself quite the fan of scary movies, I find it hard to find modern movies that terrify me. The Netflix original “The Babadook” is an exception. The movie is compiled completely of psychological horror with absolutely no gore and is the sort that messes with your, or at least my, mind. The movie played on my psyche and gave me eerie nightmares for weeks, which I actually enjoy.

Miranda Andrade-Ceja, Editor in Chief: “Marble Hornets”

Honestly, my girlfriend really doesn’t like scary movies even though I grew up watching them. It’s gotten to the point where I’m pretty sure I haven’t seen a scary movie in over two years. With that being said, if I ever want to get myself in a paranoid and/or spooked out mood, I’ll just pull Marble Hornets up on my chromecast and enjoy.

Marilyn Ramirez, Opinions Editor: “The Blair Witch Project”

Before hate ensues, I’d like to open with a disclaimer. No, this movie isn’t terrifying; there are plenty of scenes capable of causing motion sickness, and the characters themselves lack any kind of development. In terms of the horror film industry as a whole, though, this was the catalyst that sparked documentary-style films. It made the possibility of a haunting so much more realistic, terrifying and wonderful.

Jade Inglada, Design Editor: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

I grew up as a full free-range chicken, so I have never found much interest in scary movies. What can I say, I get spooked easily. Although I may not enjoy Halloween as much as I did when I was a kid — I still like the candy — I rarely pass up the chance to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” It’s one of the pleasant reminders that this weird holiday can still be light-hearted for the rest of us.

Drew Mametsuka, Assistant Design Editor: None

I’m not a fan of scary movies. I hate them. I suffered through “The Ring” when I was little. My evil sister called from a different room in the house and told me I was “going to die in seven days.” I was scarred for life. If I watch a scary movie, I watch with my thumbs in my ear so I can’t hear the screams of death and the rest of my fingers cover my eyes to hide from whatever demons lurk in the dark. This month truly sucks.

Kat Schuster, News Editor: “Scream”

My addiction for scary movies will unfortunately never surpass my extreme fear of the dark and strange noises outside my apartment at night. So, I’m pretty much screwed because I can’t resist them. My favorite “scary” movie of all time is Scream. The film offers an hour and fifty-some minutes of suspenseful cheeseball, 90s’ glory. Girls running up the stairs — when they should be running down — from cloaked, knife bearing psychopaths is both terrifying and hilarious.

Mac Walby, Managing Editor: “Halloweentown”

Blood and gore was never really my thing, and jump scares always seemed cheap to me. I’m the guy who can’t go into haunted houses without accidentally hurting someone, so being on a couch with me during one of those movies is a hazard for everyone involved. Disney Halloween is more my style, and though it may show my age a bit, 1998’s “Halloweentown” has just the right amount of cheese and nostalgia to make my watch list every year.