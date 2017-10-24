A look into comedian Jesus Trejo’s career

The Long Beach native talks about the struggles and accomplishments throughout his young career.

In his first attempt at stand-up comedy, Jesus Trejo got on stage in his hometown of Long Beach and performed a set he would never forget.

“I bombed so hard that I got scared [to continue comedy],” Trejo said.

Only 20-years-old at the time, it wouldn’t have been unreasonable for Trejo to give up on his dream and consider an alternative career path.

He decided to continue his education at Long Beach City College and Cal State Fullerton, but promised himself he would continue comedy once he graduated.

“I did the whole school thing, then handed my degree to my parents and told them that I was going to pursue my dream,” he said.

On stage, Trejo is a hilariously self-deprecating comedian. He’s conscious of the fact that he’s been balding since his 20s, and isn’t afraid to make fun of it.

“On a windy day, my hair looks like one of those things outside of car dealerships,” Trejo said as he flailed his arms like an inflatable air dancer during a show at the Westside Comedy Theatre in Santa Monica.

Now 31-years-old and sporting a shaved head, the Woodrow Wilson High School alum has experienced both the delight of watching people laugh at his jokes, and the panic of standing in front of a nearly silent crowd.

Regardless of the occasion or turnout, Trejo said he never wants to shake the feeling of being nervous because it brings out the best in him.

“If you can hook the audience in the first 10 seconds, everything else is great,” he said. “For me, it’s important to get that laugh early because if I don’t, it shakes me up. I go into survival mode.”

Trejo’s Manager, Alex Goodman attributes his client’s success to his admirable work ethic through the past year and a half.

“He’s very hard- working,” said Goodman. “Nobody goes and does as many sets as him.”

The two sometimes spend time together at Trejo’s shows, as Goodman will occasionally once in awhile attend to cheer on his friend and client.

Trejo has taken major steps to elevate himself from an amateur to a professional comedian. He’s recently taken his talents into acting, and has been featured in TBS’ “Sullivan & Son.” He also plans to one day produce a show that loosely chronicles his upbringing.

So far, that feeling of nervousness has carried him through some shows at well-known comedy establishments such as The Comedy Store, the Hollywood Improv and the Laugh Factory in Long Beach and Hollywood.

Trejo’s most precious memories come from The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

He started working there early in his career, as a car valet and ticket taker.

Trejo equated his time there as a sort of internship since the venue occasionally let him do open mics and intros for some renowned comedians such as Louis C.K. and Joe Rogan.

“I was getting paid to learn from the best,” Trejo said. “It was basically the incubating stage of my development.”

Trejo was also under the mentorship of Comedy Store legend Argus Hamilton, who was considered to replace Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show.

Hamilton is a regular at the Store who also got his start at the famous comedy club.

“He’s been around [The Comedy Store] since the ‘70s,” Trejo said. “I’ve talked to him about older comedians, he’s always open to sharing awesome stories with up-and-comers.”

Introducing Hamilton to the audience at The Comedy Store was another great achievement for Trejo for which he prepared extensively.

“There’s a specific introduction for [Hamilton],” Trejo said. “I remember memorizing his intro that day, I practiced it more than I did my own set.”

Though The Comedy Store may be like a second home to him, Trejo consistently performs four to five stand-ups a day at different comedy spots around Los Angeles.

“I do open mics to grease the gears a bit,” he said. “If I get a good reaction, I’ll usually run with a joke at a booked show too.”

Open mics allow Trejo to routinely try out new material. He goes as far as to record his stand-ups and listen to them on the drive home, which keeps him constantly editing and continuing to develop his brand of comedy.

Trejo’s hard work has paid off so far, as he was among Variety magazine’s “10 Comics to Watch for 2017,” and has also appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“The comics are chosen by a group of Variety editors, reporters, and critics after extensive discussions with the comedy community, including those that scout, book, represent, produce, and cast comics on a daily basis,” read the article.

As Trejo continues to make strides in his career, that first night in Long Beach seems like a far cry from where he is today.