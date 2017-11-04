1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

La Raza hosts annual Dia De Los Muertos event

Students gathered for a night of music, art and remembrance for their loved ones.

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life Editor November 4, 2017

Various altars on display teach attendees about Chicano culture with items such as flowers, candy, fruit and sodas.

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Brightly colored marigolds and Spanish music filled the air for La Raza’s annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration that took place from 5 – 10 p.m. on Thursday in the University Student Union Ballrooms.

The night included vendors selling homemade jewelry, clothing and paintings, music and dance performances from both student and local artists and free food from the Long Beach restaurant La Ceiba.

Attendees were informed on various backgrounds through cultural performances, speeches and altars on display.

The holiday is meant to be a time of celebration and remembrance in the Chicano culture as people honor loved ones who have passed away through singing, dancing and art.

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

La Raza put multiple altars on display at the entrance of the University Student Union Ballroom.

