Gallery: BlizzCon 2017 takes over Anaheim

The annual 2017 BlizzCon convention hosted thousands of video game enthusiasts over the weekend. The event ran on Friday and Saturday with activities packed in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The convention organized by Blizzard Entertainment, the group responsible for Overwatch, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft offered attendees screenings, gaming tournaments, panel discussions and Q&As. Fans came in their best cosplay from popular games and showed off their BlizzCon exclusive merchandise.

There were also news releases coming out of the convention including new characters, maps and updates set to premiere in the coming months. BlizzCon will return next year, but the location is yet to be announced.

Slideshow • 11 Photos Angel Grady | Daily 49er This dedicated fan went all out for his cosplay. His prosthetic eye is not a prop, it's the real thing.