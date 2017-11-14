International Education Week kicks off at CSULB

Multiple tents and tables were put up to celebrate the International Education Week Kick-Off Festival.

Students interested in studying abroad had a bit of culture brought straight to them on Tuesday at the International Education Week Kick-Off Festival. The University Student Union southwest terrace was decorated with tents, tables and different country’s flags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the event.

The festival is part of International Education Week, a time designated to celebrate the diversity and benefits of international programs available to students, according to their website.

Various clubs and organizations set up tables to tell attendees about the country they’re from and opportunities for students to study abroad.Others gave students performances and games with the chance to win prizes.

Representatives from International Student & Scholars services office came out to help set up the event with the Study and Internships Abroad office.

“This is just a week of celebrating what international education brings to the table,” international student advisor Mayra Serna-Gallegos said. “You have to be open-minded in general to learn something new, to try a candy that you never imagine existed, to ask a question about something that is going on in that country right now.”

Cultural tables representing countries such as France and Korea were also present, teaching students about traditions from their nations.

The Korean table featured green grape and plum candies, traditional decorations, card games and the chance to learn how to write your name in Korean.

The Pacific Islander Association promoted their upcoming events to attendees, which included an open mic night in the USU Ballrooms on Dec. 2. Members from the club also dressed in sarongs and headwear, giving a Hawaiian dance performance.

The Confucius Institute offered students traditional masks, Chinese lanterns, coloring pages and traditional clothing to try on. The organization encouraged students to guess what various Chinese characters meant for the chance to win candy.

The International Missions Office attended to inform students on the process of applying for studying abroad.

“We have a large international student body and international education goes beyond even just international students,” international admissions processor Jess Lago said. “Domestic students have wonderful opportunities to study abroad through the center of international education.”

The International Missions Office set up a trivia game for students with questions asking things like “How many Americans own a passport?” and challenging them to match countries to their flag. Participants who answered the questions correctly were given Malaysian pins, candy or stuffed bears.

Mindy Nieto, Assistant Director of the International Missions Office highlighted the effect International Education Week has both on and off campus.

“[The week] is to promote diversity and global engagement,” Nieto said. “It doesn’t just have to be on the college campus, it can be in your surrounding communities, your neighborhoods, maybe even if you have a cousin that wants to do study abroad here.”

The remainder of International Education Week will consist of film festivals, art exhibits, panels teaching students how to apply for jobs in other countries and workshops for applying for study abroad scholarships.