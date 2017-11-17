Chi Delta Theta goes old school in annual talent show

Chi Delta Theta and other cultural groups organized a talent show fundraiser for underprivileged children.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The University Student Union echoed with cheers and applause as students came to watch Chi Delta Theta sing, dance and perform in its annual talent show Thursday night.

Students, Greek life members and friends of performers filed into the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night for a good time and even better cause.

An Asian-American interest sorority, Chi Delta Theta partnered with other cultural organizations including Kappa Psi Epsilon and the Pilipino American Coalition to organize the fundraiser.

Anjeline Marquez, junior political science major and member of Chi Delta Theta, helped organize the event. She stood outside the auditorium selling $1 raffle tickets to attendees for a chance to win prizes during the show.

“All the money we’re making is through the raffle tickets,” Marquez said. “The money will go to providing school supplies for underprivileged children.”

Proceeds from the tickets were donated to Reach Out, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Ana aimed at supporting the school needs of children in low-income households.

Students and organizations took to the stage to dance, sing or step-dance, with Long Beach’s step-dancing fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi giving a special performance. Students came with solo routines and larger group performances.

“The girls from my sorority are doing a dance routine to throwback songs,” said Kevyne Dantes, sophomore speech language pathology major and Chi Delta Theta member. “We practiced for three weeks, twice a week.”

The theme of this year’s talent show was “throwback Thursday,” challenging participants to base their performance around classic hit songs and relevant clothing that captured the feel of the early 2000s.

Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” Fergie’s “London Bridge,” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” were just a few of the songs featured in the show.

Senior health science major Leila Lagandon was the first solo performance of the night, singing Aaliyah’s “I Miss You” and Selena Quintanilla’s “Dreaming of You.”

“I put off practicing for the show,” Lagandon said. “I actually didn’t start until this morning.”

Lagandon chose songs by two of her favorite classic artists who have played an important role in her life as a singer.

“The two of my inspirations are unfortunately throwbacks because they passed,” Lagandon said. “Selena Quintanilla and Aaliyah both passed at a young age but their music still lives on today.”

Also a member of the Pilipino American Coalition, Lagandon used her stage time to promote a food drive taking place on Friday, informing students where to donate for the food bank.

Other performances throughout the night included guitar and ukulele songs, rapping, step-dancing and a reenactment of the infamous Christmas talent show from the film, “Mean Girls.”

The event ended with every participant having received a round of applause from friends and colleagues.