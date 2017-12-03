Beach on 2nd Street celebrates 10-year anniversary

One float sprayed crowds with fake snow as children screamed in delight and reached out to capture the flakes.

One float sprayed crowds with fake snow as children screamed in delight and reached out to capture the flakes.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Beach On 2nd Street had a lot to celebrate this year during its 10-year anniversary event that kicked off the holiday season.

Customers enjoyed refreshments, balloon animals, store discounts and a Christmas parade to wrap up the night. Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley said former president F. King Alexander originally had the idea of establishing an offsite store for Long Beach State in order to bring the university’s brand to the community in 2007.

“At this location it’s been wonderful, we’ve met so many people,” said Lily Lopez, assistant manager for clothing and gifts at Beach On 2nd Street. ”We see a lot of alumni, a good chunk of students and we also get a lot of tourists.”

The store event began with a book signing by author and Long Beach journalism professor, Barbara Kingsley-Wilson, who wrote “Long Beach State: A Brief History.” The book was released in 2015 and details the history of athletics at the university. Honored speakers at the event included President Conoley, 49ers shops general manager Don Penrod and Alumni Association Board Member Kim Armstrong.

“There’s a lot of students that don’t know about this store location, so getting the word out to them is important,” Conoley said. “I see a lot of students wearing CSULB apparel. I get a big kick out of it, it’s good for our brand.”

Beach On 2nd Street doesn’t only house Long Beach State merchandise, but student employees.

“I’ve had a good experience working here,” Jennifer Palacios, fourth year criminal justice major said. “I’m a very shy person, but it’s helped me get out of my comfort zone. I’ve made a lot of great friends and I like working here because they are very flexible with your schedule.”

Palacios explained that Beach On 2nd Street acts as a nonprofit organization, meaning all the proceeds go back to the school.

“We also want to show appreciation to our customers who have been coming here for so long as well as showing students that we are all part of the community,” Palacios said.

Candice Merrill, a resident of Long Beach who frequents the store, was excited about the discounts and purchased some sweatpants for her daughter.

“I certainly hope the store continues to grow, there’s no plan not to have it around,” Conoley said.

The event was followed by the Christmas in Paradise Parade which took place outside of the shop on 2nd Street.