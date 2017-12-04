School of Art holds 50th annual Art Sale to fundraise for their departments

Guests had the chance check off their Christmas list with one of a kind, original art pieces.

Students and guests shopped around the student art galleries for the 50th annual Holiday Art Sale.

You’re walking through a gallery and out of the corner of your eye, you notice a piece of art that captures your attention. Lifting the brightly colored ceramic pot off its shelf, you check the bright orange sticker on the bottom reading “$15” carefully tucked in the corner and just like that, your home has acquired the special piece you’ve been looking for to go above the mantle.

Students, faculty and guests are able to experience this feeling during the School of Art’s 50th annual Art Sale held in the student galleries Sunday through Wednesday. Art students came together to decorate galleries full of paintings, sculptures, jewelry and clothing for guests to shop through, with all proceeds going to the various art departments.

Various departments such as ceramics, metals, photography, wood, printmaking and fiber collaborated to showcase their works and fundraise for the School of Art, lining the gallery walls with students’ and professors’ works.

“The money goes to the student and to the school,” fine arts major Ariel Maldonado said. “It helps raise funds for scholarships, trips, material and whatever else the students need.”

Around 75 students contributed to the event, offering a variety of jewelry, paintings, clothing, sculptures and even succulents. Prices ranged from as little as a dollar to over $100 with each artist hosting their own table to showcase their work and mingle with attendees.

Families, fellow students and local residents wandered through each gallery, admiring pieces that ranged from small earrings and bracelets to large ceramic sculptures and dinnerware. Last year, the sale raised over $10,000.

The galleries were sectioned off among majors, with one room featuring jewelry and other metal works and another with walls of loud and eye-grabbing paintings, allowing guests to explore different styles with every door they walked through.

Fourth year fine arts major and sculptor Vanessa Olivarez was selling her original work for her second year, setting up shop in the printmaking and sculpture gallery to sell accessories including silver earrings, t-shirts and zines filled with mesmerizing patterns.

“Zines are collections of self-published works,” Olivarez said. “They can be anything.”

A consistent stream of spectators and prospective buyers strolled in and out of each gallery throughout the entirety of the event.

“I’ve had quite a few people come through and buy some of my earrings and t-shirts,” Olivarez said.

Along with funding for supplies and materials, departments used the opportunity to raise money for their respective events held throughout the school year.

The ceramics department fundraised for their annual summer study abroad program in Italy, which takes students from the small town of Chiusdino to the larger city of Venice.

“There’s this little town called Chiusdino where we built a wood fired kiln three years ago…[the trip is] an experience that we can’t recreate here,” Ohlinger said.

The art sale will continue through Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. in the School of Art galleries.