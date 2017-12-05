Students swap ‘til they drop

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It was a clothing free-for-all in the University Student Union Tuesday as dozens of students took home their picks from an assortment of donated clothing at the Associated Student, Inc. event “Swap don’t Shop.”

Clothing came from students and organizations stuffed in large bags from students and Beach Pantry’s Swap Shop.

“People bring in anything that’s just been clutter taking up room in their closet,” said Melissa Mejia, an ASI senator who organized the event. “So people might just be coming in because they need an outfit or something, not necessarily because they have anything to donate but just because they need something. And then there’s people that just dropped off donations and don’t need any more clothing.”

Donating one’s clothing was not a requirement to reap the rewards from this first come, first served event. Anyone could take home the clothing laid out on plastic pop-up tables.

“All we ask is name and email address,” Mejia, the fourth year political science major said. “That’s the best part about this. You can literally find out about it an hour into the event and you can still come and join.”

This event provided a convenient space for students to clear out their closets while offering the pleasure of finding their next favorite outfit.

“My closet was definitely overflowing,” said undeclared freshman Sydney Tripoli, who donated four bags of clothes. “My stuff went in like two seconds though. There’s like one thing left.”

Unlike Beach Pantry’s Swap Shop, which only permits students to take home five non-food items, “Swap don’t Shop” allowed students to take home as many items as they wished — or as much as they could stuff in their backpacks.

“I don’t want to [limit] this event because everyone’s needs are different,” Mejia said. “I would hope that people only take what they need so that everyone else can benefit too, that’s kind of what this is about, making sure everyone is able to benefit.”

Mejia emphasized that one of the plusses of the event was to give worn-out or damaged clothing a second chance before meeting its end in a trash bin.

Anna Eyfer, a double major in child development and family life education was one of many students to get in the clothing recycling spirit, stopping by to grab some comfortable T-shirts for working out.

“I wish I knew about it to donate,” Eyfer said. “If I had known about it I would have donated here instead of at H&M. I didn’t know there were events like this here.”

Students rummaged through the tables of jeans, sweaters and dresses waiting to find a piece of clothing that caught their eye.

Nicole Hakim, a creative writing masters student struck gold when she came in with a friend to drop off clothing and left with a bag filled with more clothes than she had donated.

“I saw the flyer by the library,” Hakim said. “It said bring clothes, and I was like ‘yeah I can do that.’ I’m not done [shopping] yet.”

Mejia said she considered the event a success and has already started planning for the next one.

“I’ve already had some people reach out about kind of expanding the event and next semester I’m going to try and do a household item swap,” Mejia said. “Like kitchen items, lamps or furniture.”

Any clothes remaining after the event were donated to the thrift store Out of the Closet and Beach Pantry’s Swap Shop.