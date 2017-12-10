Get your study on

The University Library is filled with students preparing for finals, but you may find a better place to study outside of the library walls.

Finals season is upon us, and among the tests, papers and projects, one of the most challenging aspects of the season is finding a place to work. While the University Library is the obvious location, it can easily become a smelly, noisy and sleep-deprived building of finals nightmares. You may have to venture outside of the library walls, or even the campus to find your study spot.

USU After Hours Study Center

The University Student Union’s After Hours Study Center is not open 24 hours like the library, but it offers a smaller setting for those prone to distractions. The small room is open from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the perfect time for students who prefer late night studying. There is also a rule prohibiting sleeping, so taking a power nap — or accidentally falling asleep the night before your morning final — is out of the question.

Location: Second floor of the USU

Hours: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Denny’s

While Denny’s is usually the go-to for late night outings or post-hangovers, it’s also the perfect place to study for three reasons: free WiFi, open 24 hours and free refills on hot chocolate and coffee. This is personally my favorite place to study and it’s not just because the manager likes me and gives me free food sometimes. It never gets too loud to focus, the soft lighting is just right to work and the booths are comfortable but not too comfortable (you probably won’t fall asleep on them). Also, the $2, $4 $6 menu is perfect for hungry and broke students. You can indulge on unlimited pancakes or reward yourself with a pancake puppy sundae. The only downfall is the limited number of outlets, so make sure you come with a fully charged laptop and the patience to wait out whoever has the lucky booth.

Location: 601 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Hours: 24 hours

The Library: A Coffee House

This is not your average library. In fact, it’s not really a library at all, but it’s great for studying. Bring your books and laptop, plop down on one of the many couches or tables and join the other 30-something people doing work. The coffee house offers somewhat pricey lattes, shakes, baked good and soups to munch or sip on while you cram. They open at 6 a.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. on the weekend and close at midnight, so it won’t be the place to study into the early morning, but it’s perfect for the chilly days leading up to finals.

Location: 3418 E Broadway, Long Beach

Hours: 6 a.m. to midnight

University Bookstore

Comfortable couches, people playing acoustic guitars and the hum of a television in the background are all plusses of setting up camp in the bookstore. If you have enough self-control to not let the TV distract you, then the second floor of the bookstore is the perfect place to study in between classes, without having to make the trek to the library. There are sofa seats scattered throughout the floor, a few large group tables and plenty of small roundtables to work solo or take a friend with you. The store closes early so you’ll have to relocate once it gets dark, but for pre-exam cramming the bookstore is a great option.

Location: West of the bookstore lawn

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Whether you choose to study on or off-campus, making the commitment is the most important part. Create a schedule, plan out your study times and reward yourself with a Starbucks once it’s all over.