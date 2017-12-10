Our View: Tips and tricks for the big tests

Finals are here. We can see the light at the end of the first semester tunnel, but we have one more gruelling week to get through before we can tune out for the holidays. The work may seem overwhelming at this point, but with the right combination of tips and tricks, we can come through on the other side with our GPAs still intact.

Miranda Andrade-Ceja, Editor in Chief

If you’re like me and are already sort of crashing and burning your way through the end of the semester, plan on crashing and burning in the most graceful way possible. Meaning, touch base with your professors during office hours and attempt to mitigate any damage that may have been caused by you during the semester. Most importantly, you shouldn’t let yourself get overwhelmed — focus on what is in front of you, and remind yourself that university is not the end-all be-all gauge for self worth.

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life Editor

Organize, organize, organize. Chances are you have enough finals, papers and projects to make you want to tear your hair out. Pull out your weekly calendar and set times and dates for studying and working on each item on your to-do list. Just writing down what you need to do and setting a schedule will make you feel better, and assure that you don’t forget any important assignments. I personally have three weekly calendars, two monthly ones and my digital calendar linked up on three devices. I may overdo it, but you get the idea. Happy planning!

Christian Gonzales, Sports Editor

The things I do for finals shouldn’t be on here. If any teachers are reading this, I usually procrastinate and do all of the work last-minute. I think I do my best work with the pressure of knowing that I have a deadline but I do manage my time pretty well once I start. For example, I have a couple of my assignments due this week. But I’ll somehow find a way to get it done.

Nicole Fish, Copy Editor

Remember to take care of yourself during finals week! Take study breaks and go for walks if you start to feel burnt out or overwhelmed. Shower and eat regularly. Maybe clean up your living space a bit. Basically, remember that you have a life outside of school and your mental and physical well-being is more important than your grades. Honestly, it’s probably not the end of the world if you fail your online class. You got this!

Sabrina Flores, Photo Editor

Anyone who knows me knows I’m not good at planning. My go-to method of dealing with finals is to just stress myself out, overthink, and drink as much coffee as I physically can. I usually do all this while trying to wrap my head around the massive quantity of assignments and exams approaching. I can’t really offer the best advice, seeing as I don’t even know how I survive the dreaded finals season 98 percent of the time. Maybe just drink some tea, take a bath, light a candle and avoid the impending doomsday reality of finals for as long as you feel comfortable doing so.

Marilyn Ramirez, Opinions Editor

This is my last semester. The only advice I can give is that everything gets easier. Undergrad had to have been the most traumatizing experience of my life, but when you’ve finished your last rounds of exams — until grad school — you realize that so many of your worries were trivial. So take it easy, and be kind to yourself. Plan. Cry. Study. Drink. Reward yourself. Whether you’re prepared or not, you’ll end up with a degree at some point, so do your best and remember that it only gets easier from here.

Carlos Villicana, Assistant Arts and Life Editor

Do one thing at a time, you don’t want to overwhelm yourself. Other than that you should eat, sleep and do what works for you. When you’re finished with your finals, get your books for next semester and read them over the break. Take notes on your readings and store those somewhere for future reference. If you do that then you won’t have to worry about finishing a study guide and a semester’s worth of reading when your test is about to land on your desk.

Drew Mametsuka, Assistant Design Editor

Whenever I’m feeling overwhelmed with finals material I always like to take a break to exercise. Exercising gives you the chance to relieve stress, sweat out any anxieties and gives you clarity to get back into work. You feel refreshed coming out the gym and if lifting isn’t your thing then I recommend yoga! Yoga helps you stay calm and when you come out of a session you feel relaxed. You enter a clear and positive headspace and that sounds like a perfect way to escape finals stress.