Our View: What we consumed over winter break

Winter break is a time for going on vacation, celebrating the holidays and binge watching all the shows you’ve been putting off all semester. This year, the Daily 49er editorial board got the chance to step away from the newsroom and spend some time with the things we enjoy. From video games, books and podcasts, this is what we spent our winter break doing.

Carlos Villicana, Special Projects Editor

I began listening to “Citations Needed,” a podcast which analyzes how media uses biases and stereotypes to push harmful ideologies. The leftist hosts focus their critiques on “liberal” organizations such as The New York Times. It’s essential listening for journalists. I also watched a few of 2017’s best and most unique movies: “Band Aid,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” “Good Time,” “The Lure,” “Most Beautiful Island,” “Raw,” “The Work” and “World of Tomorrow – Episode Two: The Burden of Other People’s Thoughts.” And I read James Baldwin and Marshall McLuhan. You should read James Baldwin and Marshall McLuhan.

Kevin Colindres, Assistant Sports Editor

I used this break to get back to a simpler time in my life by revisiting my love for video games. Modern consoles are impressive, but I decided to break out my dusty old PlayStation 2 to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. I was astonished at how impressive the graphics were for a console made in the early 2000’s. My favorite games to revisit were “Star Wars: Battlefront II,” “Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy” and “Tony Hawk’s Underground 2.” I plan to search the corners of the universe to expand my collection in the coming years.

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life Editor

My winter break consisted of me starting different shows and never finishing them, then finally giving up and reading the many books I’ve been putting off. I started with Shea Serrano’s “Basketball and Other Things,” which is a great book for anyone who loves basketball or witty writing. I finally read the graphic novel “V for Vendetta” which I’ve been wanting to read since I fell in love with the movie. And because I’m a journalist I felt obligated to watch “The Post” and reread one of my favorite books “News is a Verb” by Pete Hamill.

James Chow, Senior News Assistant

The only memorable thing I did over winter break was watch “Ratatouille.” For those who don’t know the exquisite film, it stars Remy, a rat that can cook and Linguini, a garbage-boy-turned-chef who can’t. Remy the rat puppeteers Linguini by hiding under his chef hat and tugging his hair, successfully manipulating his way to the culinary pinnacle. I highly recommend this movie to channel flippers who crave good entertainment whilst enjoying fine dining. Not only did I satisfy my hunger when watching the film, I also cried.

Hunter Lee, Photo Editor

Fighting the constant battle of wanting to start a book right when school begins, I finally got around to reading “The Diary of an Oxygen Thief,” an anonymously published work told in diary format. The book follows the self-destructive narrator hopping from one relationship to the next, taking pleasure from breaking up with the women as soon as they fall in love. On a brighter note, I began listening to the “Yeah, But Still” podcast hosted by Twitter personalities, Brandon Wardell and Jack Wagner. The show is an acquired taste but the humorous take on current topics is right up my ally.

Sabrina Flores, Assistant Photo Editor

Considering my break consisted primarily of working 10-hour shifts nearly every day, I decided I needed a good book to read in my downtime. I had to keep my mind stimulated somehow, after all. So begins my journey to reading “The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath,” a haunting collection of the author’s personal thoughts that weaves the tale of a young woman tormented by the overactive demons in her head that refused to give her a break. I haven’t finished it yet; it’s a lengthy book and I enjoy re-reading the passages, but so far I feel as though reading the works of such an eloquent, poetic and above all unbelievably intelligent writer has helped me grow in my writing this break.

Kat Schuster, News Editor

While I had planned to spend my time away from the news desk re-reading Jack Kerouac’s “On The Road” and hiking around Big Sur, I actually ended up watching “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” three times in theaters. I guess you could say I liked it.

Mac Walby, Managing Editor

Between the newsroom, my classes and internship, last semester didn’t offer up much free time. Instead of being productive and planning out my last semester here at Long Beach, I spent the break in my bed catching up on all my favorite series and games that had passed me by. But the rest of the break was spent terribly sick listening to podcasts to pass the time. My personal favorite right now, “True Crime Garage,” really fulfills my need for murder stories, conspiracy theories and endless speculation on every weird or strange case the guys from the Garage can find.

Luke Ramirez, Assistant Sports Editor

Over break I subscribed to The Athletic, a fairly new sports website with some of the country’s top writers who are now all exclusive contributors. What drew me in was the hiring of Ken Rosenthal, known for breaking the biggest stories in the game. This was significant to me during the MLB offseason that saw some impact players sign with new teams as well as blockbuster trades. The Athletic’s extensive coverage of the College Football Playoff had me itching to read the next story. I highly recommend this site for sports fans looking for the most in depth reporting.

Miranda Andrade-Ceja, Editor in Chief

I worked all break. Wish I was exaggerating, but that’s the truth. When I did have spare time, I found myself binge watching “America’s Next Top Model” on Hulu. I also binged on 16 ounce Pabst Blue Ribbons for about a week straight before the semester started. Both of these binges felt equally bad.

Drew Mametsuka, Assistant Design Editor

In the beginning of the break I told myself I would read, do some type of online course work and go to the gym. I did absolutely none of that. Instead, I binge watched five shows and went to work otherwise I would’ve been fired. Luckily, I had enough motivation to get up and go to work. However, my favorite shows of the break were “Black-ish” and “This Is Us.” I like a good laugh after a good cry.

Nicole Fish, Copy Editor

My favorite era of literature is the mid to late 1800s. The writing is quaint and the stories are so alien from my life. Like, imagine living in a mansion, miles away from civilization with only your family and some servants forever. You’d get so good at survivalist cross-stitching to ward off cabin fever. This winter break I read Jane Eyre, which—spoiler alert—has some unexpectedly supernatural aspects. Suddenly there’s a vampire? Sure, Emily Bronte. Sure. I’ll allow it because it works with the story and I have a soft spot for your overly flowery language.