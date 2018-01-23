1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

The collaborative galleries feature over 33 artists.

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life EditorJanuary 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Haena+Yoo%27s+installation+%22Guttin%27n+Out%2C%22+makes+use+of+found+materials%2C+video+projection+and+various+dimensions.
Haena Yoo's installation

Haena Yoo's installation "Guttin'n Out," makes use of found materials, video projection and various dimensions.

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

Haena Yoo's installation "Guttin'n Out," makes use of found materials, video projection and various dimensions.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cal State Long Beach’s School of Art galleries saw some fresh faces this week when the Greater Los Angeles MFA exhibition kicked off its 13th annual show.

The event brought together artists from various Southern California schools in one of the biggest visual art installations on campus. From paintings and sculptures to videos and porcelain pieces, the art shown is as varied as it is unique.

The GLAMFA galleries will be available for viewing Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. until Feb. 1.

Slideshow • 16 Photos
Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

Haena Yoo's installation "Guttin'n Out," makes use of found materials, video projection and various dimensions.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    Starting the semester off right

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    Viewers guide to Overwatch

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    Overwatch takes over Twitch

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    “Step Sisters” trips over its own message

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    Our View: What we consumed over winter break

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    Black Mirror reinvents itself in its fourth season

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    Universal Studios Hollywood does not make for a holly jolly celebration

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    The Christmas Parade at Belmont Shore brings joy to the community

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    Our View: Tips and tricks for the big tests

  • In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

    Arts & Life

    “The Disaster Artist” is one of James Franco’s best biographical adaptations