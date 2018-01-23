In pictures: GLAMFA galleries open at CSULB

Cal State Long Beach’s School of Art galleries saw some fresh faces this week when the Greater Los Angeles MFA exhibition kicked off its 13th annual show.

The event brought together artists from various Southern California schools in one of the biggest visual art installations on campus. From paintings and sculptures to videos and porcelain pieces, the art shown is as varied as it is unique.

The GLAMFA galleries will be available for viewing Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. until Feb. 1.

Slideshow • 16 Photos Hunter Lee | Daily 49er Haena Yoo's installation "Guttin'n Out," makes use of found materials, video projection and various dimensions.