1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

Down to the Bone host Luke Ramirez tries the wings at the Crooked Duck restaurant in Long Beach.

Luke Ramirez and Hunter Lee

Luke Ramirez and Hunter Lee, Assitant Sports Editor and Photo Editor
February 4, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    Tony Marsh named United States Artists Fellow

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    EA Sports’ “Madden” and ESPN sign championship airing contract

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    “Culture II:” A hit or a miss?

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    Beer-Posting: Escape the Pale Ale monotony with Modern Times’ Fruitlands

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    Megan Kline Crockett coming into Carpenter Center

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    Negative space: An introduction

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” delivers a WCKD bang

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    The CSULB UAM presents the 13th Greater Los Angeles MFA

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    CSULB holds its opening reception for the 13th Greater Los Angeles MFA

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

    Arts & Life

    “Robert Irwin: Site Determined” opens at CSULB