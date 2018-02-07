1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

It’s like getting drunk on vanilla extract.

Joel Vaughn, Staff WriterFebruary 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

I’m more than willing to admit that beer doesn’t taste good.

It can be complex, interesting and fun to write a pretentious 300 word column about, but not accessible without pretending to have a developed palate.

However, Mother Earth Brewing Company’s Cali Creamin bypasses the barrier of acceptability by adding an overwhelming flavor of vanilla.

Coming out of my hometown of Vista, California, this cream and vanilla bean flavored ale rides a thin line between sweet cream soda and malty light ale. That sweetness is more crème brûlée than corn syrup, more overpriced restaurant dessert than bargain bin Halloween candy.

The ale has the added benefit of going down smooth like seltzer while accumulating a coat like spliff tar, except it tastes like whip cream and liver disease rather than burnt tobacco and lung cancer.

With accolades out of the way, this cream ales prominent vanilla note both helps and hurts it. No adult should enjoy drinking essentially four Coke Classics in a row. While the sweetness is subdued, it builds up fast and after finishing the first 22 oz tall, I didn’t want to bother with a second.

It’s never a frequent buy for me because of that escalating sweetness, but when I want to relive being 19 and sneaking this sweet elixir into movie theatres, it’s my go-to.

While the nostalgia of the beer is housed in amber glass bottles and 12 ounce cans, I would recommend getting this on Nitro at their tap house in North County San Diego for an added velvety smoothness.

If you stole your grandmother’s vanilla wafers as a kid and got drunk off vanilla extract as a teenager, Cali Creamin would be at the top of my list of recommendations.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    CalRep’s 2018 spring schedule is set for stage

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    Funny commercials during Super Bowl earn praise

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    Students enjoy a night with Diane Guerrero

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    “The Cloverfield Paradox” is a bland glut of a movie

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    This Week in the School of Art Galleries

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    Down to the Bone Ep. 2: Crooked Duck

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    Tony Marsh named United States Artists Fellow

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    EA Sports’ “Madden” and ESPN sign championship airing contract

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    “Culture II:” A hit or a miss?

  • Beer-Posting: Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin layers on the sweetness

    Arts & Life

    Beer-Posting: Escape the Pale Ale monotony with Modern Times’ Fruitlands