1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

Down to the Bone is back this week! Wingman Luke Ramirez is joined by our social media editor Amanda Recio at Pizzamania to try their wings. Were they good?

Luke Ramirez, Hunter Lee, Amanda Recio

Luke Ramirez, Hunter Lee, Amanda Recio, Assistant Sports Editor, Photo Editor, Social Media Editor
February 21, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    This Week’s Student Art Galleries

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    Long Beach Comic Expo creates a culture of fandom for all

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    Negative Space: John Lewis’ “March”

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    The USU Council Program held this semester’s first Poet’s Lounge

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    CalRep’s “Dreamers” gives perspective on DACA

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    “Black Panther” is a fresh take on the superhero film

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    Lonzo Ball dives into the music industry head first

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    School of Art student galleries present student creations

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    Beer-Posting: Memories in a Heineken bottle

  • Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

    Arts & Life

    Negative Space: Starting Black Panther