Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania
Down to the Bone is back this week! Wingman Luke Ramirez is joined by our social media editor Amanda Recio at Pizzamania to try their wings. Were they good?
Luke Ramirez, Hunter Lee, Amanda Recio
February 21, 2018
Down to the Bone is back this week! Wingman Luke Ramirez is joined by our social media editor Amanda Recio at Pizzamania to try their wings. Were they good?
Luke Ramirez, Hunter Lee, Amanda Recio
February 21, 2018
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.