1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

This Week’s Student Art Galleries

In this week's student art galleries: cartoons and finding hidden figures.

Sabrina Flores

Sabrina Flores, Assistant Photo Editor
February 21, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    Long Beach Comic Expo creates a culture of fandom for all

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    Negative Space: John Lewis’ “March”

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    The USU Council Program held this semester’s first Poet’s Lounge

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    CalRep’s “Dreamers” gives perspective on DACA

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    “Black Panther” is a fresh take on the superhero film

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    Lonzo Ball dives into the music industry head first

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    School of Art student galleries present student creations

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    Beer-Posting: Memories in a Heineken bottle

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    Negative Space: Starting Black Panther

  • This Week’s Student Art Galleries

    Arts & Life

    Our View: Valentine’s Day memories