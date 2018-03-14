Beer-Posting: It’s beer and that’s fine

Sometimes beer is something to ponder over, but most of the time it’s just beer — simple and good and just what you need.

Brewed in Southern California, Firestone Walker’s 805 is a yeasty, light delight and I don’t have much else to write.

Sorry, alliteration makes me cringe too. I honestly don’t have much more to describe about 805 and that’s fine. Hell, for what it is, it’s pretty damn good.

The taste is standard with a little more, just an extra hint of fermented-ness and a slight up in bitterness over the typical light beer.

You’ll smell like a dad getting day-drunk at a Dodger’s game and the taste really is something to write home about, but what can you expect from something you’ll commonly find on tap at your local Chili’s.

Opting to write about this very “meh” beer came down to schedule management woes. I’ve been in a hellish time crunch this week leaving me with only enough time to drink in between classes at the Nugget.

Sincere apologies to you reader for not brewing over this column more and to Professor Baker for showing up to class two beers buzzed.

But that’s what 805 is perfect for, a quick and light drink between classes at the Nugget.

The alcohol content is low enough to leave the lightest weight unfazed and the taste has slightly more backbone than a Bud or Coors light.

It’s a light ale refined. It’s shining shit, but damn that shit is shiny.

It kind of functions as the proletariat of craft beer, it’s for the common person but not corporate. It’s widely available, but it’s owned by Duvel rather than Millercoors or Anheuser Busch.

Drinking this yeasty gold, particularly at the Nugget, reconnected with me with how most people drink beer.

Not for the tedium of sipping, taking notes and thinking up pithy descriptors. It’s a beer that’s light and meant to drink, not deeply thought of or overly meaningful.

Just some cold yeasty water to kick back while watching soccer till it gets lukewarm and the sport becomes boring.