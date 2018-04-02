1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

In Photos: School of Art galleries

This week features Southern California inspiration, a questioning of gender roles and a challenge of gluttony.

April 2, 2018

Yimiao+Liu%27s+drawings+illustrate+her+reality+as+a+woman+as+well+question+the+normal+gender+roles+that+exist+in+society.+Liu%27s+gallery+was+one+of+four+in+this+week%27s+School+of+Art+galleries+at+Cal+State+Long+Beach.+
Yimiao Liu's drawings illustrate her reality as a woman as well question the normal gender roles that exist in society. Liu's gallery was one of four in this week's School of Art galleries at Cal State Long Beach.

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Freshly returned from spring break, the School of Art galleries at Cal State Long Beach are already filled with a variety of art displaying different talents and inspirations. The walls feature work from artists Lena Wolek, Fred Eck, Yimiao Liu and a collaborative group of fiber majors.

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Yimiao Liu created "Germination," a series of pen-and-ink drawings, to tell the narrative of her life as a woman and as a "tribute to the nature of women."

