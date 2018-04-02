In Photos: School of Art galleries

Yimiao Liu's drawings illustrate her reality as a woman as well question the normal gender roles that exist in society. Liu's gallery was one of four in this week's School of Art galleries at Cal State Long Beach.
Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er
Freshly returned from spring break, the School of Art galleries at Cal State Long Beach are already filled with a variety of art displaying different talents and inspirations. The walls feature work from artists Lena Wolek, Fred Eck, Yimiao Liu and a collaborative group of fiber majors.
