In Photos: School of Art galleries

This week features Southern California inspiration, a questioning of gender roles and a challenge of gluttony.

Close Yimiao Liu's drawings illustrate her reality as a woman as well question the normal gender roles that exist in society. Liu's gallery was one of four in this week's School of Art galleries at Cal State Long Beach. Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er Yimiao Liu's drawings illustrate her reality as a woman as well question the normal gender roles that exist in society. Liu's gallery was one of four in this week's School of Art galleries at Cal State Long Beach.

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close