In photos: School of Art galleries
The second week of April saw multiple exhibits creating a social commentary on issues of animal cruelty, racial stereotyping and gender classifying.
Katarina Stiller's exhibition, titled "Glazed and Confused" plays on the traditional phrase "Dazed and Confused."
Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er
"Reorient" is an exhibition put on by Jake Russell Gavino and touches upon the development of Asian-American identities in the United States.
