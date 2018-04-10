1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

In photos: School of Art galleries

The second week of April saw multiple exhibits creating a social commentary on issues of animal cruelty, racial stereotyping and gender classifying.

Sabrina Flores, Assistant Photo EditorApril 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Katarina Stiller's exhibition, titled "Glazed and Confused" plays on the traditional phrase "Dazed and Confused."

Katarina Stiller's exhibition, titled "Glazed and Confused" plays on the traditional phrase "Dazed and Confused."

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

"Reorient" is an exhibition put on by Jake Russell Gavino and touches upon the development of Asian-American identities in the United States.

